5 Players with most ducks in Cricket World Cups

Kaushik Turlapaty 22 Sep 2018, 18:50 IST

Nathan Astle endured some tough times in World Cups

The World Cup is the most important tournament for any cricketer. The whole world awaits eagerly to relish some good innings from their favorite players on the grandest stage of all.

While some players have played unbelievable knocks in the World Cups and became overnight sensations, some players could not live up to the expectations and went on to disappoint their fans.

Getting out for nought is not something a player would want but that is how cricket is. Let us have a look at five players with the most number of ducks in World Cups:

#5 Eoin Morgan - 4

Eoin Morgan's performance in World Cups is not something we would expect

Eoin Morgan is one of the finest hitters in cricket. On his day, he can smash even the best of the bowlers out of the park. So far, he has played 208 ODI matches in his career. The southpaw has accumulated 6362 runs at an average of 37.64, accompanied by 11 hundreds and 39 fifties.

However, Morgan has a very forgettable record in World Cups. He has scored just 301 runs in 17 innings at a paltry average of 17.71. The stats include only 2 half-centuries.

He has been dismissed for nought on 4 occasions in World Cups. While two of those ducks came against a very good Australian bowling attack, the other two came against an average Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

