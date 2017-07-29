Abhinav Mukund creates his moment of glory

Mukund followed his brilliant fielding with a composed fifty. After seven years he delivers what he promised.

by Chaitanya Halgekar Opinion 29 Jul 2017, 09:40 IST

A man in form

Abhinav Mukund made his Test debut in 2011 and in seven years has featured in six Tests. Barring Naman Ojha all other Indian batsmen who debuted after 2011 have played more Tests than Mukund.

The opening batsman is always selected in the team as the ‘second choice’ player or as a cover for openers. He has never made it to the Test team as a first choice opener.

When he made his debut in West Indies he was roped in to replace the injured Gautam Gambhir while in England he opened the innings because Virender Sehwag was unavailable. In 2017, when he staged a comeback against Australia he was replacing Murali Vijay. And now against Sri Lanka he made it to the playing XI as India’s first choice opener is still injured.

Mukund had a forgettable tour of England in 2012

His role in the team is to fill in the spot until its true occupant comes back. It is a significant yet small role which offers no fame or attention. The left-hand batsman is performing this role since the last two years and just when it looked like his entire career will go unnoticed, he managed to produce a special moment that earned him the spotlight.

The finest knock so far in Mukund’s career

On the third day, when the Indian opener arrived at the crease, India already had a lead of 309 runs on the board and the opposition bowlers looked tired and gloomy. The situation was perfect for piling up quick runs and Mukund didn’t disappoint.

He punched the first ball he faced in the covers and on the second ball, scored a boundary by hammering a short delivery over point region. He was looking to consolidate with every opportunity and was willing to take the risks.

A failure in this innings could have easily ended his Test career, but the left-hand batsman wasn’t interested in personal causes. He was aiming for quick runs and was ready to offer his wicket in the bargain.

Extra cover: Abhinav Mukund praises the Indian dressing room's atmosphere

This selfless attitude brought rewards as the Sri Lankans bowlers frequently errored in their lines. He was nonchalantly picking up the gaps kept the scoreboard ticking.

Wickets fell at the other end, rain interrupted the game for some time, but the left-handed batsman stood solid, scoring runs and cementing his place in the team. He came to this innings with his Test career on the line but on no occasion, he showed the pressure or the insecurity he was feeling.

Mukund in action

Dilruwan Perera troubled Dhawan with his off-breaks but Mukund was at ease against him. Nuwan Pradeep, India’s tormentor in the first innings, too looked toothless in front of Mukund. It wasn’t a dominating or overly aggressive innings; it was simple and positive cricket. Tackling the good deliveries and punishing the bad ones.

And courtesy of this sublime and composed innings, for the first time in his Test career, Mukund was rewarded with what every batsman longs for- the complete attention of the audience, of the opposition and his teammates.

The last session of the third day was the finest time of Mukund's Test career. He was matching Virat Kohli’s aggression and was making runs with elegance. After seven years and six Tests, the left-hand batsman had found his mojo.

But his departure was as unexpected as his innings. With one over to go before stumps, he missed a straighter one by Gunathilaka and was trapped in front of the stumps. The end was bitter and frustrating, just like his career. But before that, Mukund had lived his finest day in Test cricket. A day that has been stamped with his elegance, no matter how his career unfolds in the future.

The impact of his brilliance in the field

Mukund, during his knock of 81 in the second innings, looked high on confidence which was a pleasant transformation. And this transformation may have been the result of his brilliant fielding on the second day.

During Sri Lanka’s innings, Upul Tharanga stepped out to drive Ashwin but failed to make a strong connection. The ball was travelling to the left of Mukund, stationed at silly point. The Indian player quickly grabbed the ball and threw it to the wicket-keeper, all in one motion.

Although Tharanga returned to his crease in time, his bat was in the air when Wwriddhiman Saha dislodged the bails. Mukund’s swift and agile fielding earned India a massive wicket.

This moment of brilliant fielding would have pumped immense confidence in Mukund and this confidence was reflected as he scored a fluent half-century in the second innings.

The brilliant run-out and the composed knock in the second innings will make Mukund feel that he belongs to this team and is adding value to the side.

Seven years after his debut, Mukund finally finds his moment of glory. A moment which could rejuvenate his career and could finally make him what he is capable of.