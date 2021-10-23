T20 World Cup 2021: "I wouldn't do that if I were him" - Nasser Hussain does not want Morgan to drop himself over lack of runs 

Former England captain Nasser Hussain trusts Eoin Morgan to come big in the upcoming T20 World Cup in one form or the other. Morgan claimed he was open to the idea of dropping himself following a dismal patch of form.

Hussain noted how the impact in the shortest format comes in several forms and not just runs with the bat. The former captain wants Morgan to trust himself like he does for his squad members. Writing in his column for The Daily Mail, Hussain remarked:

"Eoin Morgan says he is prepared to drop himself during this World Cup if he doesn't feel he warrants a place but I wouldn't do that if I were him. The captain's value to this England side has always been more than just his runs.

"Morgan has driven England's white-ball revolution and must now give himself the same backing and leeway he has shown to members of his side, when he has told them to go out and express themselves and stuck with them when it hasn't come off."

Morgan has struggled with the bat and endured a poor 2021 IPL campaign with the Kolkata Knight Riders. While he led the franchise to the final, his returns with the bat were quite poor.

The left-handed batsman plays a crucial role for England in the middle-order and also has additional responsibility in the absence of Ben Stokes.

England will want that calmness and cool exterior: Hussain

Hussain termed the 2019 World Cup winning captain a 'tactical genius' and believes the whole of England would only want him to lead the side in the tournament. He highlighted the importance of Morgan's calm demeanor, which brings the best out of his captaincy.

Hussain further wrote:

"I cannot imagine anybody with an interest in English cricket wanting anyone other than Morgan leading the side out for Saturday's opening match here against West Indies.

"When it comes down to those crunch moments on Saturday and throughout this tournament, England will want that calmness and cool exterior this tactical genius has. Morgan has been short of runs in T20 cricket but he is an incredibly streaky player and out of nowhere he could produce three or four innings here that could transform the course of the tournament."

England being their T20 World Cup campaign on October 23 with a contest against the defending champions West Indies in Dubai.

