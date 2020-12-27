Neil Wagner to undergo X-ray after being struck on the foot while batting

New Zealand left-arm seamer Neil Wagner will undergo an X-ray after being struck on the right foot while batting in the ongoing Test against Pakistan at Mount Maunganui.

Neil Wagner was hit during the third session of the second day’s play. He was checked by the physio and given medication. Giving an update on their key bowler’s injury status, BLACKCAPS tweeted:

"Neil Wagner was assessed by the team physio and after bowling in the nets has returned to the field. Wagner was struck on the right foot by a delivery while batting in the 3rd session. He has been given pain medication and will undergo an x-ray post-play #injuryupdate."

Despite being in pain, Neil Wagner bowled three overs in Pakistan’s first innings. He conceded only four runs, with one of the overs being a maiden.

He has been given pain medication and will undergo an x-ray post-play #injuryupdate #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/VLyIZG32Rc — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 27, 2020

New Zealand in command, but will Neil Wagner bowl on day three?

New Zealand put up a brilliant batting first performance in the first innings, posting a healthy 431. Skipper Kane Williamson yet again led from the front with 129 from 297 balls.

There were good contributions all around as the hosts kept the Pakistani bowlers at bay. After Ross Taylor contributed 70 on day one, BJ Watling (73) and Henry Nicholls (56) also played impressive knocks.

The lower order further chipped in with Kyle Jamieson scoring 32. Neil Wagner was the last man out for 19.

Responding to New Zealand’s signficant first-innings score, Pakistan labored their way to 30 for 1 in 20 overs. Opener Shan Masood was dismissed for 10 by Kyle Jamieson before close of play.

Pakistan ended the day trailing New Zealand by 401 runs. Abid Ali and Mohammad Abbas were unbeaten on 19 and 0 respectively at stumps.

The trio of Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson kept things extremely tight, conceding only 26 runs in 17 overs.

The Kiwis will be hoping Neil Wagner is available to bowl on day three. With 215 wickets from 50 Tests at an average of 26.33, he has been Kane Williamson’s go-to bowler in recent years.