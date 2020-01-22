New Zealand v India 2020,1st T20I: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

India play their first T20i of the New Zealand tour on Friday

While India have been a very consistent limited-over side in the last decade or so, their record in the shortest format of the game in New Zealand is very shaky.

India have played a couple of T20I series in New Zealand so far and have lost them both. They have managed to win just one T20I game in New Zealand till date and it’s not something they would be very pleased about.

This is the first time that India are going to play a 5-match T20I series, with most of the T20I series India have played so far being 3 games contests. However, keeping in mind that the T20 World Cup is scheduled later this year, they have decided to play an extended T20I series in New Zealand this time around.

The conditions that will be on offer during the T20I series won’t be typical New Zealand conditions. There won’t be any grass on the wicket and since the matches will be day-night ones, there won’t be any early morning moisture either, to help the ball move.

The matches in this series are going to be high scoring ones because of the even bounce in the pitches and the boundaries being short.

India will have to find an ideal tempo at the top of the order as they have often lost the T20I games in the recent past after slow starts.

The Indian team management will also hope that the fast bowlers continue the same sort of form they showed in the ODI series against Australia as death bowling is going to play a massive role in the T20Is in New Zealand.

Match Details

Date: January 24, 2020 (Friday)

Time: 12:20 PM (IST)

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Weather Forecast

Auckland will be much windier in comparison to some of the Indian venues and that might present a little bit of challenge to the Indian batters. The humidity will be quite high as well; however, no rain has been forecast for the day. It will be slightly cloudy with the temperatures being in the range of 17-25°C.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Park will have bounce and carry, but that will only help the batsmen play their shots on the rise, as there isn’t likely to be any lateral movement off the surface.

However, both teams have got a couple of tall fast bowlers who can generate extra bounce from the good length area and trouble the batsmen on occasions. There won’t be too much dew. However, considering the dimensions of the ground, batting second will be a good idea.

Probable XI

India: Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the tour and BCCI has not announced a replacement yet. So, KL Rahul is likely to open the batting with Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli will bat one drop, while Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and Manish Pandey should occupy the no. 4, no. 5, and no. 6 slots respectively. Washington Sundar will be India’s first-choice all-rounder in Hardik Pandya’s absence, while Kuldeep Yadav will be the specialist spinner.

Predicted XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: The hosts might not play two spinners against India and might prefer Scott Kuggeleijn over Ish Sodhi, keeping in mind that the former can bat a bit too.

The Blackcaps have played Colin de Grandhomme slightly up the order in the last few T20I games and have used Ross Taylor as a finisher. They might persist with the move in this series as well. Tim Southee and Blair Tickner will be the two specialist fast bowlers for New Zealand, with Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner playing as all-rounders.

Predicted XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner

Prediction

New Zealand are not an easy team to beat in their conditions. Given the fact that the Indian team wouldn’t have too much time to get used to the conditions ahead of the first game, they might be found wanting at Eden Park. The prediction is for New Zealand to win the game and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Live broadcast and streaming details

