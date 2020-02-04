New Zealand vs India, 2020: 3 players who have missed out from the Indian Test squad

KL Rahul was expected to make a comeback to the Test squad

The BCCI has announced the much-anticipated Indian Test squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand. The series begins on February 21st with the 1st test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington before moving to Christchurch for the second and final fixture of the series. With Rohit Sharma ruled out of the upcoming ODIs as well as the Tests due to a calf injury he sustained during the fifth T20I at Mount Maunganui, the selectors have announced young Shubman Gill as his replacement for the longer format.

India’s Test squad: Virat (Capt), Mayank, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman, Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma (subject to fitness clearance). — BCCI (@BCCI) February 4, 2020

Also making the squad is 20 year old Prithvi Shaw who last played a Test match in October 2018. Speedster Ishant Sharma who suffered an ankle tear during Delhi's Ranji Trophy fixture has been named in the squad but his participation would be subject to fitness clearance. Overall, the squad looks strong enough to challenge the Kiwis at home. But several talented and proven players have missed out on a spot from the squad announced. Let us look at three Indian players who might consider themselves unlucky for having not made the cut for the Test Series.

3) Priyank Panchal

Priyank Panchal

The surprise inclusion of both the youngsters- Gill and Shaw has made it difficult for Priyank Panchal to make the cut. The Gujarat batsman who has been on the Test radar for quite sometime deserved a Team India call-up this time, at least as a reserve opener given Rohit Sharma's absence. He has been a consistent player across all formats of the game in domestic tournaments. The 29-year-old, who has 6778 First-class runs to his name, scored a brilliant century in the recently concluded drawn first unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Capable of providing solidarity at the top-of-the-order, Priyank would have been an ideal choice to replace Rohit given his experience and temperament. A regular feature in the India A XI, it would have been a perfect platform for the 2019 Duleep trophy winning skipper to prove his worth in the absence of Rohit. Unfortunately, this talented batsman's wait for that elusive Test debut continues!

1 / 3 NEXT