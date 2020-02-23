New Zealand vs India 2020: 3 standout players from Day 3 of the Wellington Test

Advantage New Zealand heading into Day 4

On Day 3 of the 1st Test match between New Zealand and India, the hosts, batting second on a considerably flatter pitch, managed to put India on the backfoot. After ending Day 2 with 216 runs on the board for the loss of 5 wickets, the Kiwis ended their innings on 348, thanks to some good innings lower down the order from Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, and Colin de Grandhomme.

Trailing by 183 runs, the visitors ended Day 3 with 144 runs on the board for the loss of 4 wickets, with Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari on the crease. Here, we are going to take a look at the three standout players from the day's play.

#3 Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson has been brilliant on his debut

What a debut it is turning into for New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson. He not only picked up 4 prized wickets in the first innings, but he also scored a quickfire 44 runs from just 45 balls, with one four and four sixes, which helped New Zealand get past the 300 mark.

He displayed his all-round abilities on the day and continued his brilliant form. Jamieson has taken his opportunity like a pro and is doing everything he can to make the third fast bowler position his own in Test cricket.

#2 Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal looked good during his fifty

Mayank Agarwal, so far, has been the only Indian batsman who has looked good batting on this Wellington wicket, as he scored 58 runs from 99 balls, with seven fours and one six, which has kept India in the game.

The visitors have been left devoid of key partnerships and even though Agarwal scored a good half-century, he should have gone on and continued as many batsmen haven't been able to get set on this pitch. Nevertheless, Agarwal, for a short while, showed every Indian batsman how to play on a seaming track.

#1 Trent Boult

Trent Boult showed his quality and class

Trent Boult's batting towards the end of New Zealand's first innings was very impressive, as he scored 38 runs from just 24 balls, with five fours and one six and he powered New Zealand over the 320 mark, which, in the end, might prove to be the difference. Boult also picked up three wickets, namely Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli as he looked in his elements, swinging the ball into the right-handers. He was by far the best player on the pitch on Day 3.

