New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 ODI series: McLean Park, Napier pitch history and ODI records

McLean Park in Napier will host the first ODI of the three-match series between New Zealand and Pakistan on Saturday, March 29. This will be the first ODI for the Blackcaps after their defeat in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against India.

Since a majority of the first-choice New Zealand players are busy with the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), the home team has announced a second-string squad for the series. Meanwhile, Pakistan will aim to bounce back after an embarrassing performance in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Before Pakistan and New Zealand cross swords in Napier, here's a look at the venue's pitch history and ODI records.

McLean Park, Napier ODI records

McLean Park, Napier, has hosted 45 ODI matches so far, with New Zealand having a 25-15 win-loss record at the venue. The Kiwis will start as favorites against Pakistan in their home conditions.

Here are some crucial stats to know from the previous ODI games played in Napier:

ODI matches played: 45

Won by teams batting first: 17

Won by teams batting second: 25

Tied: 2

Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 141* - Ricky Ponting (AUS) vs New Zealand, 2005

Best bowling figures: 5/30 - Muttiah Muralitharan (SL) vs New Zealand, 2001

Highest team total: 373/8 - New Zealand vs Zimbabwe, 2012

Lowest team total: 98 - New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 289/3 - Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2006

Average first innings score: 224.

McLean Park, Napier pitch report

The wicket in Napier equally supports batters and bowlers. Fans should expect an even contest between bat and ball when New Zealand host Pakistan for an ODI at the venue on March 29.

The average first innings total here has been 224. Teams batting first should aim to post a total around 250-260 on the board.

McLean Park, Napier, last ODI match

Bangladesh squashed New Zealand in the last ODI played in McLean Park, Napier. Soumya Sarkar's three-wicket haul helped the Tigers bowl the Blackcaps out for just 98 runs on December 23, 2023.

Chasing 99, Bangladesh sealed the win in just 15.1 overs. Only one six was hit in that game between Bangladesh and New Zealand. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: Bangladesh 99/1 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 51*, Will O'Rourke 1/33) beat New Zealand 98 (Will Young 26, Tanzim Hasan Sakib 3/14) by 9 wickets.

