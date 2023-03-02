“150 or 160 would have been game on” - Wasim Jaffer reckons India’s batters did not apply themselves in Indore

Former opener Wasim Jaffer has opined that Indian batters ought to have displayed better application in the Indore Test irrespective of the tricky conditions. According to Jaffer, a target of 150-160 could have challenged Australia in the fourth innings.

After India were bundled out for a paltry 109 in their first innings, their bowlers brought the team back into the game, restricting Australia to 197. However, the hosts' batting flopped a second time, as they were cleaned up for 163 in their second innings on Thursday (March 2).

Following the poor effort, the Indian batters have given their bowlers a paltry target of 76 to defend on Day 3. Reviewing India’s shabby performance with the willow on Day 2, Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo:

“India’s batting was a little bit disappointing. They should have applied themselves a little bit more and absorbed a lot more pressure. I’ve always said, this Indian team doesn’t play spin as well as we think they do. The top order hasn’t performed the way they have been doing for a long time. Probably 150 or 160 would have been game on on this surface.”

India’s second innings lasted a mere 60.3 overs as Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon claimed 8-64 in 23.3 overs.

“Trust your defence” - Jaffer on what other Indian batters can learn from Pujara

While most Indian batters struggled on the spinning surface in Indore, Cheteshwar Pujara stood out yet again, compiling a resolute 59 off 142. Praising the India No. 3, Jaffer said that there's a lot that other Indian batters can learn from Pujara. He elaborated:

“Trust your defence. The Indian batters haven’t done that. You look at Rohit Sharma’s dismissal in the first innings, Shubman Gill’s dismissal in the second innings and a few others as well. They don’t trust their defence as much as Pujara does. That’s the difference.

“In Ahmedabad, if the ball is spinning, you’ve got to encounter the same conditions and the same bowlers. They need to figure out a way to put 270-300 runs on the board.”

On why Pujara is able to succeed on Indore-like surfaces, Jaffer explained that he knows his game thoroughly and that he doesn’t deviate from his plans. The former player concluded:

“You will never see Pujara stepping out and hitting over long-off or long-on, no matter how many players you keep close. He’s going to absorb the pressure and tire the bowlers out. That’s what he did today as well. All the other batters needed to do was stick around with him and build a partnership.”

While Pujara top-scored for India with 59, Shreyas Iyer’s 27-ball 26 was the next best score in the second innings.

