"2 out of those 3 will find their place in the playing XI" - Sanjay Bangar on No. 3 and No. 6 in India's batting lineup for ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India player Sanjay Bangar has opined that two of Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Karun Nair will take the No. 3 and No. 6 batting positions in the Indian team's playing XI for the first Test against England. He also chose KL Rahul as Yashasvi Jaiswal's partner at the top of the order for the series opener.

India and England will square off in a five-match Test series, with the first game starting in Leeds on Friday, June 20. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from Tests, there is a lot of conjecture about the composition of the visitors' batting lineup.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan,' Bangar was asked to pick India's top three for the first Test against England.

"For the first Test, my top three would be KL Rahul to bat along with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top, and for No. 3 and No. 6, there are two batting spots vacant for the team. Two among the three players that I have in mind - Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Karun Nair, two out of those three will find their place in the playing XI," he responded.

The former India all-rounder reckoned that Abhimanyu Easwaran should be the first choice for the No. 3 position.

"I am of the opinion that, because Abhimanyu Easwaran has traveled with the team quite a bit, he should get the first go, and he has also scored runs in the practice match that they played," Bangar reasoned.

Abhimanyu Easwaran is yet to make his Test debut. The Bengal opener has amassed 7841 runs at an average of 48.70 in 103 first-class games.

"Hereon, you will see Shubman Gill batting at No. 4" - Sanjay Bangar on Indian captain's batting position for ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Shubman Gill will lead India for the first time in Tests. [P/C: Getty]

In the same interaction, Sanjay Bangar was asked whether Shubman Gill would bat at No. 4.

"I do think so. Hereon, you will see Shubman Gill batting at No. 4, and we just hope that he stays at that particular number itself and starts scoring a lot of runs at that position," he replied.

The former India batting coach added that the 2021 and 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) runners-up will feel secure if their captain is among the runs in the crucial middle-order position.

"Historically, No. 4s have scored a lot of runs for India in Test matches. So, if he can make that spot his own, it can create a lot of comfort or security within the team as well," Bangar observed.

Shubman Gill has aggregated 1893 runs at an average of 35.05 in 32 Tests. It remains to be seen whether the stylish batter moves to the No. 4 spot, considering he has batted in the top three in all 59 of his Test innings.

