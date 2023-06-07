Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer has predicted the highest run-scorer and wicket-taker from India and Australia ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The two sides will play at The Oval in London just three months after they contested in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, which India won 2-1 on their home turf.

This will be the first time that the two giants of Test cricket will play at a neutral venue since 1947.

India will make their second appearance in a WTC final after they lost to New Zealand a couple of years ago in Southampton, while Australia have qualified for the first time.

Wasim Jaffer believes in-form batter Shubman Gill could end as the highest run-getter for India in the WTC final, with either Mohammed Shami or Mohammed Siraj expected to lead the wickets' list.

Previewing the World Test Championship final between Australia and India on Sportskeeda, Jaffer said:

"Shubman Gill from the India team since he is in a great form. I would like to see both Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli score runs."

"In bowling, I would say Siraj and Shami are in very good form. Even though they come after playing enough white-ball cricket, but I think those two are on top of their game."

Jaffer also named a few Australian players who are likely to trouble India in the big game. He picked the likes of Usman Khawaja and Travis Head but also mentioned the dangerous duo of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

Jaffer said:

"Usman Khawaja is in very good form and Travis Head after that. He (Head) is looking in very goof form. Khawaja and Head are very dangerous players. You cannot rule out Steve Smith. Marnus Labuschagne has played enough county cricket and looks very well prepared compared to all the other players."

Jaffer predicted Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins to be the leading wicket-taker for his side in the big clash.

He added:

"Pat Cummins is the guy in the bowling department for Australia. If the ball spins then obviously you cannot rule out Nathan Lyon. Michell Starc creates the rough (pitch) for Lyon and that will also help Ravi Ashwin."

Wasim Jaffer picks India's probable XI for WTC final

Jaffer also picked India's probable playing XI for the WTC final based on possible combinations and conditions of the venue.

Ishan Kishan will keep the wickets as both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin make it to the team. Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav are the three pacers for the big game.

Wasim Jaffer's probable XI for WTC final:-

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma ©, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

India and Australia will play the first day of the WTC final on Wednesday, June 7, at the Kennington Oval in London with the game set to begin at 3pm Indian Standard Time.

Poll : 0 votes