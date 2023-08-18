5 Ireland players who could be a threat to India in the T20I series ft. Harry Tector, Josh Little

With the end of their Caribbean sojourn, Team India will turn their attention to Ireland, against whom they will play an away T20I series.

Having suffered a series loss to the West Indies, the Men in Blue might be slightly short on confidence. With the squad to face Ireland significantly different than the one in the Caribbean, India can take confidence from the same.

Although Ireland are yet to beat India in a T20I, they will prove to be a tougher opposition for the tourists than the West Indies. The Irishmen fell agonizingly short of defeating the Men in Blue in the T20I series held last year and will fancy their chances this time against an under-strength Indian side. Moreover, they would have learned lessons from their last year's loss.

5) Paul Stirling

Paul Stirling. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ireland captain Paul Stirling is unquestionably one of the most destructive openers in the shortest format today, with a penchant of taking on the bowlers in the powerplay. Stirling, who has featured in a staggering 129 T20Is, has a career strike rate of 136.20.

The right-handed batter was devoid of big scores last time, making 4 and 40 in the two T20Is against India. Hence, he would be keen to make these three T20Is count. Given he is the captain and the most experienced specialist batter in the squad, all eyes will be on him.

4) Mark Adair

Mark Adair. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Right-arm pacer Mark Adair is a zippy bowler, having cemented himself as an attack leader in recent times. After making his T20I debut in 2019, the right-arm pacer has picked up 97 wickets in 69 matches at 19.31 alongside an economy rate of 7.65.

Adair is also a handy batter, having a strike rate of 122.43 with a highest of 72, signalling that he can chip in with some runs, if required. The 27-year-old might have an advantage over the Indian batters, given most haven't faced him.

3) George Dockrell

George Dockrell. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Although George Dockrell started his career as a specialist spinner, he has quietly developed into a bona fide all-rounder. With 123 T20Is under his belt, Dockrell has the second-most number of appearances in the current squad.

The 31-year-old showed glimpses of his power-hitting abilities in the 2nd T20I against India last year when he smashed 34 off 16 balls, headlined by 3 fours and as many sixes. Dockrell's strike rate of 132.04 looks exceptionally promising and might only spell doom for India.

2) Josh Little

Josh Little. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Josh Little has risen through the ranks fairly rapidly, having made his debut in 2016 as a 17-year-old. However, it was only in 2019 that Little started playing for Ireland frequently and is one of the first-choice players in their limited-overs line-up. The left-arm seamer registered his best figures of 4-0-23-4 against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

The 23-year-old also attracted an IPL contract from the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 and took a decent 7 scalps at an underwhelming average of 42. However, having bowled to the Indian batters over two months, he will have a fair idea of their strengths and weaknesses, which will be invaluable to the hosts.

1) Harry Tector

Harry Tector. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Harry Tector is arguably one of the best Ireland batters currently and had almost scripted a landmark victory for them against India in the T20I series last year. The right-handed batter emerged with scores of 60 and 39 in the two T20Is against India in 2022 and had set himself up for world supremacy.

The 23-year-old's role was especially critical in the opening T20I of the series, when he creamed an unbeaten 60 off 43 balls by hitting the likes of Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for towering sixes to take Ireland to a competitive score. Tector hit an enterprising 39 off 28 balls in the second T20I, but lost his wicket at a narrow juncture as Ireland fell agonizingly short.

Hence, he would be keen to right the wrongs of that series.