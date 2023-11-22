5 players for whom IND vs AUS T20I series could be make-or-break ft. Shreyas Iyer 

Mere days after their showdown at the 2023 ODI World Cup final, India and Australia are ready to face each other in a five-match T20I series. The two sides have faced each other in three bilateral series already this year across ODIs and Tests, and the upcoming set of matches will kickstart their preparations for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Understandably, both teams have named second-string squads for the assignment. But despite the absence of some big-name stars, the series proves to be an excellent opportunity for fringe players to make their mark. The squads are a blend of new faces eager to get their career off to a solid start as well as players who are looking to make a statement.

All in all, the upcoming series comes across as one of the final chances for some players to prove their mettle. On that note, let us take a look at five players for whom the IND vs AUS T20I series could be make-or-break.

#1 Kane Richardson

The right-arm pacer was last part of Australia's playing XI at the T20 World Cup 2022, in the final league-stage contest against Afghanistan. The lack of T20Is that Australia have played since then has not helped his case. But fringe Australian pacers always have a point to prove across formats with the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc showing no signs of slowing down.

Furthermore, with new faces like Spencer Johnson and Aaron Hardie also desperate to cement their place, it leaves Kane Richardson in a tricky place altogether.

Richardson had a poor 2022 in general when it comes to the shortest format for Australia. While he did have a solid return of 15 wickets from nine matches, his economy rate read 9.41. Furthermore, he conceded over 44 runs in a spell in four of those nine appearances.

The closest the pacer has come to playing the shortest format in recent times is during the Hundred 2023, where he took six wickets in seven matches for the Birmingham Phoenix at an economy rate of 9.79.

#2 Shreyas Iyer

His stock as a long-format batter has increased with time, but Shreyas Iyer has yet to assert himself as a first-choice T20I batter. He enjoyed a prolific series against Sri Lanka in 2022 batting at No. 3, but has not been effective lower down the order and also missed out on the squad for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Since then, he played the away series against New Zealand, but only compiled scores of 13 and 0. He also missed the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to injury.

Shreyas will partake in the final two matches of the series against Australia, but it will prove to be of great importance for him. With middle-order batters like Tilak Varma and others making a strong case, Shreyas has to be at his best if he wants to be in the pool for the T20 World Cup 2024.

If Virat Kohli continues to be not considered for the shortest format, then Shryeas has an excellent chance to cement his place at No. 3 or No. 4 in the batting order.

Beginning with the T20I series against Australia, he can make a case for upcoming short format assignments to eventually play the T20 World Cup after missing out in 2021 and 2022.

#3 Avesh Khan

The right-arm pacer has slid a long way since 2022. Since being ruled out of the 2022 Asia Cup, he has only played one T20I, which came during the 2023 Asian Games. He also did not have a memorable IPL campaign, with injuries playing its part. Avesh Khan picked up eight wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 9.76 for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Even in the recently conducted Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he was far from his best for Madhya Pradesh. He claimed three wickets in five matches but needs some serious surge in form if he wishes to remain in Team India's plans.

Avesh will have to be at his best and compete against the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar in the upcoming series.

#4 Washington Sundar

The all-rounder's struggles in recent times have stemmed from injuries rather than loss of form. He has had numerous injuries in the last couple of years, leading to a start-stop international career.

Washington Sundar has been primed for big things across formats, especially once the finger spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja decide to retire. However, Sundar needs a consistent run of games under his belt with impactful outings as well.

With the likes of Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav in a good rhythm, Sundar has to battle alongside the likes of Axar Patel and other spin-bowling all-rounders to hold a place in the squad.

Sundar has been involved in the home T20I series against New Zealand, the away series against Ireland, and the 2023 Asian Games. However, he has picked up only five wickets in seven matches. However, he does come across as a good defensive option with an economy rate of 6.30.

#5 Steve Smith

Steve Smith has a golden opportunity to make his case as a T20I opener with David Warner withdrawn from the upcoming series. The ace batter has always struggled to prove himself in the shortest format and found himself benched for the T20 World Cup 2022.

He impressed several with his exploits for the Sydney Sixers in the 2022-23 Big Bas League (BBL) campaign as an opener. Smith was in line to open the innings for Australia in the away series against South Africa, but a late injury meant that the plan was scrapped.

However, Smith will not have many chances to prove himself at the top since the likes of Travis Head, Matthew Short, David Warner, and even Cameron Green to an extent are in contention for the top two spots for Australia at the T20 World Cup 2024.