5 players who might be playing their final Border-Gavaskar Trophy edition

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has become one of the most intensely-contested series over the last few years. While the build-up is arguably among the things to keep an eye on, what enhances the magnitude of the battle is the events on and off it.

Things have genuinely simmered in the last few years; however, history has produced some incredible and memorable performances from Indian and Australian players since it started in 1996.

Nevertheless, the 2022-23 series could mark the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy for a few players from both sides. A handful of Aussie cricketers, in particular, will know it could be their final chance to win a series in India. Hence, they will leave no stone unturned in getting the job done since their next opportunity to win the trophy is in the 2024-25 season.

Meanwhile, India have already started phasing out a few of their veteran cricketers and look set to enjoy a couple of years as one of the best Test sides. However, the established players will want to help India continue their stronghold on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and retain it for the fourth time.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who might be playing their final Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

5) Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ravichandran Ashwin is arguably one of the most watch-out-for-players in the upcoming four-Test series, given his mastery with the ball and an enviable record at home. He is also highly capable with the bat, accumulating five Test tons with the highest score of 124 and is in the form of his life.

However, by the time the next Border-Gavaskar Trophy comes, Ashwin will be 39 and could be out of favor. While the Tamil Nadu off-spinner delivered credible performances in India's previous trip to Australia, he still averages 42.15 in ten Tests Down Under and 39 wickets. Hence, it's unlikely to see him feature in the next series Down Under.

4) Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon. (Image Credits: Getty)

Nathan Lyon has been Australia's lead spinner for over a decade now and has shouldered the responsibility tremendously well. From being the curator of the Adelaide Oval to becoming Australia's most successful off-spinner has been quite the journey. He walks into the series with 460 wickets in 115 Tests.

However, he will turn 38 by the time India visits Australia for another Border-Gavaskar Trophy edition and it's hard to see him continue in the national team, irrespective of his performances. Lyon could blood his successor in the upcoming series against India, with Todd Murphy/Mitchell Swepson firmly in line to replace him.

3) David Warner

David Warner. (Image Credits: Getty)

Australian opener David Warner has hinted multiple times of wanting to bid adieu to Test cricket and also said that it could be his final year in international cricket. Already 36, there's no doubt that Cricket Australia will soon have to find a replacement soon at the top as Warner could draw curtains on his Test career after this year's Ashes series.

However, it will not be easy as the New South Wales batter has been a constant fixture in the Australian team for over a decade. The southpaw also has incredible numbers in the Test arena, clattering 8,132 runs in 101 Tests at 46.20. He will want to sign off on his career with series wins in India and England.

2) Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Rohit Sharma has missed several Test matches, of late, majorly due to injuries, getting robbed of a handful of runs and centuries. The captain has an incredible record in home conditions, averaging a jaw-dropping 73.33 in 20 Tests with seven centuries. Hence, India will expect fireworks from him yet again in his first Test series against Australia at home.

However, he only has a single century in 25 overseas Tests and averages 31.30. Rohit, 35, could already struggle to stay in the Test side by the time India tour Australia for the next Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. With the Indian side having plenty of options for the opening slot, it could further be a daunting challenge for the Indian skipper to keep his place.

1) Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara. (Image Credits: Getty)

Cheteshwar Pujara has played an integral role in India's last three Test series victories against Australia, standing like a rock in front of the Aussie bowlers. The Saurashtra batter averages a solid 54.09 in 20 Tests with five centuries and is the fourth-highest run-getter for India against Australia in the format.

While Pujara is arguably indispensable for India at this stage, it remains to be seen if he retains his spot when the selectors find an apt replacement.

Pujara, 35, might not survive in the team until the next tour Down Under as he will be 38 by then and might start losing his form and run-scoring abilities. He already faced an ax ahead of the home series against Sri Lanka last year before returning to the squad for the Edgbaston Test against England.

