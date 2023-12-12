"6 people will now not play cricket in this series" - Aakash Chopra on India's probable playing XI for 2nd T20I vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra has picked India's probable playing XI for the second T20I against South Africa. He added that the same XI will likely play the final T20I as well.

The second T20I of the three-match series will be played in Gqeberha on Tuesday, December 12. The series opener in Durban on Sunday was washed out without a ball being bowled.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that six members of India's T20I squad might not get to play in the series. He said (7:55):

"Only a two-match series is left. It means six people will now not play cricket in this series. So six people from the 17-member squad will not get a chance now because whoever you play today, you will play them in the next match as well. It is obvious."

The former India opener reckons Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill might be preferred over Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the order. He reasoned:

"So who will open? I feel they will ask Ruturaj to wait because he plays ODIs as well. So he can play ODIs and they can get Yashasvi and Shubman to open here. In the middle order, I feel Rinku Singh at No. 5 and Jitesh Sharma at No. 6."

Gaikwad is part of India's squad for the subsequent ODI series against the Proteas but Jaiswal and Gill aren't. Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav are virtual certainties to bat ahead of Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma.

"Ideally they should play Ravi but they will have to show courage to make Kuldeep sit out" - Aakash Chopra

Ravi Bishnoi was the highest wicket-taker in India's T20I series win against Australia. [P/C; AP]

Aakash Chopra feels choosing between Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav might be the only tough call for the Indian team management. He stated (8:25):

"After that, Ravindra Jadeja. When they will do a toss-up between Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep, ideally they should play Ravi but they will have to show courage to make Kuldeep sit out, if you can do that. Then the three fast bowlers."

Chopra picked South Africa as slight favorites heading into the game. He said:

"The opposing team is decent, whether it is (Heinrich) Klaasen, (David) Miller or (Aiden) Markram. You will get Gerald Coetzee in fast bowling and Keshav Maharaj. If it doesn't rain, I feel it's about 55-45 in favor of South Africa but may the best team win."

Deepak Chahar has reportedly not yet traveled to South Africa. Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Mukesh Kumar will form a three-pronged seam attack if Chahar isn't available.

