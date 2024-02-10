"A double-hundred against the best team in the world"- Michael Vaughan believes Yashasvi Jaiswal is a problem for England

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels the visitors need to be wary of the threat, that Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal possesses, for the remainder of the ongoing Test series between the two nations.

Jaiswal scored a sensational 209 runs off just 290 balls in Visakhapatnam and laid the foundation for India's 106-runs comeback win. In the absence of experienced batters like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, the young southpaw stepped up when his team needed him to.

Speaking on the Club Prairie Fire Podcast, here's what Michael Vaughan had to say about Yashasvi Jaiswal, also recalling his maiden IPL hundred against the Mumbai Indians last year:

"I would say he is a problem for England. He is an issue. He is an unbelievable player. I met him in Mumbai and he got a hundred the next day in the IPL. “Now he has gone on to score a double-hundred against the best team in the world."

Opting to bat first in Visakhapatnam, India couldn't bat England out of the Test match as most of their batters failed to convert their starts into big scores. That made Yashasvi Jaiswal's contribution even more important, coupled with the fact that the hosts were 1-0 down in the series.

India dependent on Yashasvi Jaiswal to keep firing all cylinders

The BCCI announced the squad for the final three Tests on Saturday, confirming that veteran batter Virat Kohli will take no part in the series citing personal reasons. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja's availability for the Rajkot Test is subject to fitness, casting further doubts on the experience that India's batting would have.

The hosts will hope that Jaiswal continues to score big at the top of the order and provide a platform for the middle order to get into their groove. He already has scored 321 runs in four innings and has shown that he won't be shying away from playing his natural game.

India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul*, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

