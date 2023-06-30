"A huge loss" - Michael Vaughan on Nathan Lyon's injury in 2nd Ashes Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels that the potential loss of Nathan Lyon for the rest of the ongoing second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's and beyond due to a calf injury could be a big blow to Australia.

The star off-spinner was seen holding his right calf in pain after attempting a catch at fine-leg in the final session on Day 2 before being taken off the field immediately. Lyon currently sits on 496 Test wickets, eighth all-time, and is set to become only the fourth spinner to scale the 500-wicket mark.

Speaking to Cricbuzz at stumps on Day 2, Vaughan felt the absence of the 35-year-old would be a colossal loss for the visitors if England could level the series.

"A huge loss. Especially If England can win here, it's not going to be easy as they're going to bat last even though England are a good chasing team, but if they can win here and take it to Leeds 1-1, it looks like Nathan's going to be struggling for at least the next week or so," said Vaughan.

The 35-year-old became just the sixth cricketer and the first bowler to play in 100 consecutive Tests during the Lord's Test.

However, Vaughan believes that the recent success of Todd Murphy in India and the ability of Travis Head as a part-time spinner could help overcome Lyon's loss to an extent.

"The lucky thing for Australia is that Todd Murphy is a good off-spinner. So they've got a lifeline with him as a replacement. He did well in India so he's not Nathan Lyon but he is a decent off-spinner. I look at Travis Head on this kind of surface, the way he fires them in, he'll be handy in the second innings.

"But Nathan Lyon, so close to that 500th wicket, a brilliant bowler and not just in terms of getting wickets but he holds an end as well for the team and allows Pat Cummins to rotate his seamers from the other end. Also scores a few handy runs, brilliant in the field so a huge loss," Vaughan concluded.

While the duration of Lyon's absence due to the injury isn't confirmed yet, Australia will look to 22-year-old Todd Murphy for the third Test at Leeds should the 35-year-old miss out.

Murphy was the fourth leading wicket-taker in the Border Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year, with 14 scalps in four Tests.

"Only in cricket where someone gets injured so badly like that and it affects the game" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan also believes that, unlike other sports, injuries during a cricket match can change the complexion of the game due to the absence of a substitution option. While there is an option for substitutions for concussions, there are no replacement options for other injuries, irrespective of their severity.

The first Test of the 2019 Ashes series saw England suffer a similar fate, with pace spearhead James Anderson going down due to a calf issue in the first session of Day 1. He did not bowl any further in the rest of the game as England suffered a massive 251-run defeat.

"It's only in cricket where someone gets injured so badly like that and it affects the game. Any other sport you can get the subs up and replace them. We have concussion replacement but when someone gets a genuine injury in the first innings of the game, Is cricket behind the trend of other sports? Jimmy Anderson the first day of the Ashes in 2019 so maybe a substitute should be allowed like other sports," said Vaughan.

Lyon's injury potentially puts Australia in a hole for the remainder of the ongoing Test, with the off-spinner in top bowling form. He led Australia with eight wickets in the first Test and a crucial unbeaten 16 in the final innings of their thrilling two-wicket victory.

The star off-spinner was instrumental in Australia's World Test Championship final win, with his four-wicket haul in the second innings of the summit clash against India helping Australia clinch the title.

Lyon also broke England's opening partnership of the ongoing Lord's Test, dismissing Zak Crawley for 48. England are currently 278-4 at the end of Day 2 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 416.

