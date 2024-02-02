"A masterclass from this precious talent"- Fans, cricketers erupt as Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes second Test hundred in IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made fantastic use of the good batting conditions in the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam to bring up his second Test hundred on Friday, February 2.

It has been an important knock from Jaiswal as the hosts lost a few wickets to soft dismissals. It was crucial for the youngster to convert his start into a hundred and lay a platform for what could be a massive first innings score.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were thrilled to see Yashasvi Jaiswal come of age and take more responsibility. Cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar also took to X to congratulate the youngster on an incredible hundred. Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jaiswal missed out on a hundred in Hyderabad, but he ensured that wasn't the case in Visakhapatnam as he continues to put India on top with every scoring opportunity.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rajat Patidar's partnership key for India

Having opted to bat first after winning the toss, India would be disappointed to not construct big partnerships. Each of their three wickets, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer, involved shot selections that possibly could have been avoided.

England kept coming back against the run of play, but the partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rajat Patidar is gradually getting India into a strong position. The duo have already added 70 runs for the fourth wicket at the time of writing and are looking increasingly comfortable at the crease.

Jaiswal seems to have upped the ante since going past the hundred-run mark. Ben Stokes will need to ring in the changes as England could fall back if India go unscathed in the final session, which is exactly what Jaiswal and Patidar will want.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App