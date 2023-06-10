"A real opportunity to prolong his Test career" - Ricky Ponting on Ajinkya Rahane

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting reckons Ajinkya Rahane's Test career has got a new lease of life after his performance on day three of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final. With KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer nursing injuries, Ponting feels Rahane can travel to the West Indies.

The 35-year-old crafted a gritty 89 in the first innings to save India's blushes. The right-hander stitched an important 109-run stand with Shardul Thakur to lift India from 152-6 to 296. It took a sensational catch from Cameron Green at gully to send Rahane back to the pavilion.

Speaking to ICC, the Tasmanian reflected that the veteran batter has made the most of his opportunity and that he is one of the most disciplined cricketers.

"He has made the most of his opportunity and that is all you can do," said Ponting. "I think there are two more Test matches in the West Indies after this before Rahul and Iyer are back, so he has got a real opportunity to prolong his Test career for another couple of years. He is a lovely guy and a mild-mannered guy and someone who is one of the most disciplined cricketers I have ever worked with."

Despite copping a few blows on his finger, the veteran kept batting and faced Australia's bowlers courageously.

"I am really happy to see him back out there" - Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ponting, who worked with Rahane in IPL for the Delhi Capitals, also revealed that the veteran batter is often the first one to come for training.

"He is always the first one at training and he is always the first one at the gym doing his recovery and rehab. I am really happy to see him back out there and playing and when you see him play like that you just wonder why he hasn't been in this India team for the last couple of years. Isn’t it amazing now in this modern game. He probably got back into this Indian Test team on the back of some performances in the IPL, so well played to him."

Despite Rahane's 89, Australia's lead has amassed a lead of 296, with six wickets in hand, heading to day four. It will be interesting to see if the bowlers can produce a fightback in the first session, and keep India alive in the contest.

