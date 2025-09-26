"A turmoil is being seen in the XI" - Aakash Chopra on India ahead of IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that the Men in Blue have employed topsy-turvy tactics in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. He wondered whether India would also make changes to their XI for their Super Four game against Sri Lanka.

India and Sri Lanka will square off in the final Super Four game of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Friday, September 26. Irrespective of the result, the defending champions will face Pakistan in the final at the same venue two days later.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener highlighted that Suryakumar Yadav and company have experimented a lot in the Asia Cup 2025 and wondered whether they would even give chances to the players waiting on the sidelines in the inconsequential game against Sri Lanka.

"It's an inconsequential game otherwise, but it's important from India's perspective. Will you experiment more, as we are doing so open-heartedly? A turmoil is being seen in the XI. However, will anyone outside the XI also be seen? That's the big question," he said (7:00).

While pointing out that India have the option to play Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh and Arshdeep Singh and give Jasprit Bumrah a break, Chopra urged them not to make too many personnel changes.

"Will Jitesh Sharma or Rinku be seen? Will Arshdeep get a chance? These are the bigger questions. Will they continue with Bumrah or rest him? Why are you creating turmoil? Continue playing the same team as it's going well. Don't change too much because the next game is the final," Chopra observed.

India have played the same XI throughout the Asia Cup 2025, barring the final Group A game against Oman. Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy made way for Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana in that inconsequential match.

"You are not going to send Sanju Samson consistently at No. 8" - Aakash Chopra urges India not to change their batting order in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Sanju Samson was demoted in the batting order in India's Asia Cup clash against Bangladesh. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that while India can make changes to their playing XI, if they wish, they shouldn't experiment during the game, highlighting that Sanju Samson can't be a No. 8 batter.

"If you wish, change before the game. Play Arshdeep, Rinku and Jitesh if you wish. Whatever you want to do, do it before the game. Experiments are helpful if you gain something from them and are able to stick with them. You cannot stick with whatever you are trying to do. You are not going to send Sanju Samson consistently at No. 8," he said (7:35).

While observing that Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma also batted out of position in India's last game against Bangladesh, the cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that such experiments prove counterproductive.

"You are not going to send Shivam Dube at No. 3. You are not going to keep Tilak Varma at No. 6. Roles are very important in T20s. Selection happens based on roles. If someone is good at a position, they should remain there only for as long as possible, because if someone gets a new role, they take time to understand, and you lose the momentum and game in those three to four overs," Chlopra elaborated.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra highlighted that India also need to take their catches. While acknowledging that the intensity of the India-Sri Lanka clash might be slightly less as it's an inconsequential game, the analyst added that there are plenty of personal boxes to tick.

