"A unique player has emerged for Team India" - Aakash Chopra lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal's performance in 2nd IND vs ENG Test

Aakash Chopra has picked Yashasvi Jaiswal as one of the star performers in the second Test between India and England.

Jaiswal scored 209 runs off 290 deliveries in India's first-innings total of 396 in Visakhapatnam. Although the youngster could only contribute 17 runs in the second essay, his first-innings effort helped the hosts register a convincing 106-run win to draw level in the five-match series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra named Shubman Gill, Zak Crawley, James Anderson and Jaiswal as the best performers in the second Test apart from Jasprit Bumrah. He predicted a bright future for the left-handed opener, saying (3:00):

"I have two or three very good names. You can talk about Gill, who has been absolutely good. You can talk about Zak Crawley. He looked very good. You can talk about James Anderson. He did his job very well as a bowler on such a pitch in both innings."

"Yashasvi also looked great. Yashasvi Jaiswal played so well. A unique player has emerged for Team India and he has proved himself in tough situations in almost every format. Finding a player like that shows a bright future for Team India," the former India opener added.

Jaiswal was the only Indian player to make a substantial contribution with the bat in the first innings, with Shubman Gill (34) being the second-highest run-scorer. He held the innings together as wickets kept falling at the other end before eventually becoming the eighth batter to be dismissed.

"He has it written in his hand that he will surely become a big cricketer one day" - Aakash Chopra on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal struck 19 fours and seven sixes during his 209-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra reckons Yashasvi Jaiswal is destined for greatness. He stated (3:45):

"He has it written in his hand that he will surely become a big cricketer one day. It's been heard that an astrologer had told him in his childhood that he would become a very big sportsperson."

The reputed commentator named Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin as a couple of other players who performed decently in the Visakhapatnam Test.

"So these are three or four names who are in my fantastic category - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Jimmy Anderson and Zak Crawley. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin can also be honorable mentions in this. Of course, Ashwin in the second innings and Kuldeep in the first innings," Chopra elaborated.

James Anderson picked up five wickets across India's two innings. While Shubman Gill scored a century in the hosts' second innings, Zak Crawley top-scored for England with seventies in both innings.

Kuldeep Yadav registered figures of 3/71 in 17 overs in England's first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin returned a spell of 3/72 in 18 overs in the second essay.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Should Yashasvi Jaiswal have been awarded the Player of the Match ahead of Jasprit Bumrah? Yes No 0 votes