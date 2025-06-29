Aakash Chopra picks all-time India Test XI amid ENG vs IND 2025 series, no place for Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has picked India's all-time Test XI. Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are among the prominent players who failed to feature in his chosen side.

Ad

India are currently playing a five-match Test series against England. Having lost the first Test by five wickets in Leeds, the visitors would want to draw level by winning the second game starting in Birmingham on July 2.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India player chose Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag as his two openers in the country's all-time Test XI.

"You can't look beyond two openers whose names are Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag. There isn't much scope for discussion. A lot of calm on one side, and a lot of passion on the other. A lot of hitting from one end and solidity from the other," he said (3:00).

Ad

Trending

Ad

Chopra opined that Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar should undoubtedly be the No. 3 and No. 4 batters in the hypothetical XI.

"Who should be kept at No. 3? Once again, there isn't much debate. You might think whether Cheteshwar Pujara can be there, but I can't look beyond Rahul Dravid, and neither can you," the former India batter observed.

"Rahul Dravid's name being at No. 3 is as simple as Sachin paaji's name being at No. 4. So Wall is at No. 3, and at No. 4, we have got God. There is no question or doubt about Paaji's name being at No. 4. There was a long phase in his career when he was carrying the entire team on his shoulders," he added.

Ad

The analyst completed his top six by picking Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, while also naming the former as the captain.

"When I keep someone after Paaji at No. 5, that's also a very easy job. That player's name is Virat Kohli. You could have tried to keep Kohli's name at No. 4 too, but you won't be able to keep it ahead of Paaji. VVS Laxman's name could have also been there at No. 5. Sourav Ganguly is also pulling his weight, but Virat Kohli has to be there at No. 5," Chopra elaborated.

Ad

"At No. 6, I have kept Rishabh Pant. When I had made the team three or four years ago, I had kept MS Dhoni's name. However, now I feel you have to put Rishabh Pant. If the guy becomes part of India's all-time Test XI at 25 years of age, you doff your hat. He is worth his weight in gold," he added.

Ad

Rishabh Pant has amassed 3,200 runs, including eight centuries, at an average of 44.44 in 44 Tests. MS Dhoni scored 4,876 runs, with six hundreds, at an average of 38.09 in 90 Tests.

"He is one of the greatest ever to have played the game" - Aakash Chopra on choosing Kapil Dev at No. 7 in his all-time India Test XI

Kapil Dev picked up 434 wickets and scored 5,248 runs in 131 Tests. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra picked Kapil Dev as the seam-bowling all-rounder in his all-time India Test XI.

Ad

"At No. 7, I have got one of the finest all-rounders the world has ever seen - Kapil paaji. If a player like Paaji comes at No. 7, just think about it. In bowling, 434 wickets, and in batting, more than 5000 runs. When he was playing, he was one of the greatest of that time. He is one of the greatest ever to have played the game," he said (6:25).

Ad

The former India opener chose Ravichandran Ashwin and Anil Kumble as his two spinners.

"At No. 8, there was a slight tussle as to who to keep among Harbhajan Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar and Bishan Singh Bedi. I am going with Ravichandran Ashwin. I am just going with the sheer weight of performances," Chopra observed.

"What else do you need if you have Jumbo at No. 9? More than 600 wickets, and you have got runs. You get decent batting at No. 9, and you have got the quality of Anil Kumble. Imagine Anil Kumble and Ravichandran Ashwin bowling in tandem, and then you have three proper fast bowlers," he added.

Ad

Chopra completed his XI by picking Jasprit Bumrah and Zaheer Khan as the two specialist seamers.

"Only two fast bowlers are left. One is Jasprit Bumrah, who is among the two players I have been able to pick from the current lot. His name will have to be put in the list of all-time greats, considering the speed at which he is picking up wickets," the 47-year-old elaborated.

Ad

"Last but not the least, it's a toss-up between Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath. I am going with Zaheer Khan because you get a left-armer. He has picked up a lot of wickets. Once again, an out-and-out wicket-taker," he added.

Aakash Chopra's all-time India Test XI: Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Kapil Dev, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anil Kumble, Jasprit Bumrah, Zaheer Khan

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news