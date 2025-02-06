Aakash Chopra picks his preferred India playing 11 for IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI, says Rishabh Pant might not get an opportunity

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked his preferred Men in Blue playing XI for the first ODI against England. He opined that Rishabh Pant might not get a chance to feature in the XI.

The first ODI of the three-match series between India and England will be played in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. The series will serve as preparation for the Champions Trophy 2025, to be played in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 onwards.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill would likely open for the hosts despite Yashasvi Jaiswal being an enticing option.

"What can be India's playing XI? That is a big, big, big question. The captain and vice-captain are openers. So they are there and Yashasvi is out. So Shubman Gill with Rohit. Yashasvi is a tempting choice but you are not going to play him," he said (11:20).

While choosing Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively, Chopra reckoned that KL Rahul might be preferred over Rishabh Pant as the wicketkeeper-batter.

"Kohli at No. 3, there is no doubt about that, and Shreyas Iyer at No. 4. At No. 5, the media reports are saying Rishabh Pant is slightly ahead. I feel KL Rahul would be slightly ahead. I don't know what's the truth, but it will also give us a peep into India's think tank, as to what they are doing," he observed.

"Are they keeping Pant because they need a left-hander in the middle, or will they continue with KL Rahul? This is going to be extremely important, but I am thinking KL Rahul. I am thinking Rishabh Pant might not get an opportunity here. At No. 6, there is no question, it will be Hardik Pandya," Chopra added.

At the pre-match press conference, Rohit pointed out that Rahul has impressed as a wicketkeeper-batter in ODIs over the last few years. However, the Indian captain acknowledged that Pant is also a tempting option as a left-hander in the middle order.

"I want to play both spinners in my team" - Aakash Chopra on Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy was a late addition to India's ODI squad. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra chose two specialist spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel as the only spin-bowling all-rounder in his Indian XI for the first ODI against England.

"At No. 7, I feel Axar Patel will be seen playing. After that, I want to play both spinners in my team - Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy. Then I will go with two fast bowlers, which will be Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh. That's my thinking," he said (12:30).

Aakash Chopra's India playing XI for 1st ODI vs England: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

