"He's arguably the best 20-20 batter in the world" - Marcus Stoinis backs Aaron Finch to come good

Marcus Stoinis has backed Aaron Finch to come good after the latter's woeful run of form with the bat continued. The Australian white-ball skipper made a sluggish 14-ball 12 in the second T20I against New Zealand today. Chasing 220 runs for victory, the Aussies lost the game by 4 runs.

Despite Aaron Finch's recent poor outings, Marcus Stoinis branded the Australian captain as one of the best T20 batsmen in the world. The all-rounder also said that he is confident about Finch finding his form soon.

"There's just full confidence that he's going to perform for us; I just see it as a long-term picture because come the World Cup, we need him firing. He's arguably the best 20-20 batter in the world over a long period of time. His record so good. He's our captain. In our heads, we just trust him," Stoinis said.

Stoinis pointed that although Aaron Finch didn't fare well in IPL 2020, the explosive opener looked in good touch in the limited-overs series against India.

"The same thing happened when he came back from IPL (in 2020), he didn't have the IPL he wanted, but he made hundred after hundred in the one-dayers. You got to ride out these sort of things ... we've got his back." the Australian all-rounder added.

Grim returns in the previous season saw Aaron Finch go unsold in the IPL auction. But he's kept his chin up and is looking forward to showcasing a technical tune-up in New Zealand #NZvAUS https://t.co/BDeTRnzYKV pic.twitter.com/Neg0SFxYk6 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 22, 2021

Aaron Finch's form is certainly worrying, and some experts are raising questions over his spot in Australia's T20I team. In the ongoing series against the New Zealand, he has scored 1 and 12 in the first two matches. But as things stand, the Australian players are clearly behind their skipper.

Aaron Finch's poor outing in the BBL

Aaron Finch

The Aaron Finch-led Melbourne Renegades finished rock-bottom in the recently-concluded BBL. Finch had a shocking tournament, scoring just 179 runs at an average of 13.77.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old struggled in IPL 2020 too. As a result, he went unsold at the IPL 2021 Auction.