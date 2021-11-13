"It can be overcome" - Aaron Finch on the toss factor ahead of T20 World Cup 2021 final

Australia skipper Aaron Finch believes the toss won't have a huge impact on the outcome of the T20 World Cup final on Sunday. Australia take on New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium, with both teams eyeing their maiden T20 world title.

Finch told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper:

"Absolutely it can be overcome. At some point, to win this tournament you’re going to have to win batting first. I was actually hoping to lose the toss [against Pakistan] because I would have loved to put a score on the board in that semi-final. It was one of those ones where you’re probably never going to bat first but you don’t mind if you have to. It’s the same going into the final."

The tournament has witnessed a chasing trend, with dew playing a big role in the second half of the game. However, Finch felt it was important to buck the trend.

"We saw it in the IPL final. Chennai were able to put a big score on the board and really squeeze there. It comes down to the day. If you can put a total on the board and make the opposition take risks early in their innings, then that’s what it’s all about," Finch said.

Speaking about teams preferring to chase in T20, Finch said it comes with its share of risks.

“I reckon around the world a lot of teams love chasing in T20 cricket. It does come with its risks, though. If an opposition puts up a big total on the board, it can be difficult to chase it down, regardless of where you’re playing. It’s a Catch 22, but the trend of the tournament has been chasing," he said.

"They fight and scrap in every situation" - Aaron Finch on New Zealand

Finch described New Zealand as a disciplined side that "fights and scraps in every situation."

New Zealand's fielding has been among the best in the T20 World Cup 2021

“Anytime you play New Zealand you know how much of a contest it’s going to be. They’re so disciplined in all three facets of the game. Their fielding is outstanding and they’re a team you have to be on for all 40 overs if you’re going to get over the line. They seem to just hang around for long enough in any kind of contest and wear you down. They fight and scrap in every situation,” Finch said.

New Zealand take on Australia in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday

While this is New Zealand's maiden appearance in a T20 World Cup final, it is Australia's second.

Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis saw Australia through to the final

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In the semifinals, Australia beat Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai on the back of an unbeaten 81-run stand between Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis, while New Zealand edged out England in a thriller in Abu Dhabi.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the 2021 T20 World Cup final? Australia New Zealand 8 votes so far