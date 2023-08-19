"Ab sharminda karne ke din aa chuka hai" - Top 10 funny memes after India escapes with a narrow 2-run win in 1st T20I vs Ireland

Team India beat Ireland by two runs via Duckworth Lewis (DLS) method in the first T20I on Friday, August 18, in Dublin. Courtesy of the win, the visitors have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

After being asked to bat first in the contest, Ireland managed to score a decent total of 139/7 in 20 overs. Lower-order batters Barry McCarthy (51*) and Curtis Campher (39) starred for the hosts in the batting unit as they rescued their side from a dire situation at 59/6.

The duo stitched a 57-run partnership for the seventh wicket and pushed their side towards a competitive total. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi, and Prasidh Krishna scalped two wickets apiece for India.

In reply, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal struggled in swinging conditions as he played a lot of false shots. He also connected on a few occasions, due to which he scored 24 runs in 23 balls before perishing in the seventh over after hitting the ball straight into the air without any timing.

Tilak Varma departed off the very next ball for a golden duck. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who looked in decent touch since the beginning, held the fort with Sanju Samson and took India to 47/2 in 6.5 overs before rain interrupted the proceedings, forcing the umpires to halt the play.

The match officials eventually called off the game due to unrelenting rain. India were declared the winner according to the DLS method.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the short T20I match between India and Ireland on Friday. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media:

"The bunch that we have is really good" - India captain Jasprit Bumrah after winning the 1st T20I vs Ireland

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Bumrah reflected on the victory, saying:

"Felt very good. So many sessions I did at the NCA and a lot of practice games. Didn't feel like I missed out a lot or was doing something new. Credit to the staff there for the work and they kept me in good spirits. It sometimes works in your favor that you're looking after others and it takes care of itself.

He added"

"You'll always search for a perfect game. They played well, credit to them - they came back well after a crisis. Credit where due but there's always areas of improvement so we'll keep that in mind. Everybody's quite eager to get game time and quite confident about their game. I think the IPL also helps. They're all very well prepared. The bunch that we have is really good."

Ireland and India will square off in the second T20I on Sunday (August 20) at the same venue.