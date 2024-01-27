"Absolute masterclass on how to score runs in this part of the world" - Joe Root hails teammate Ollie Pope for game-changing century on Day 3

England star Joe Root praised teammate Ollie Pope for his breathtaking knock of 148* in the second innings of the first Test against India at Hyderabad.

While playing his first international game since the second Test of the Ashes last year, the 26-year-old looked all at sea and scored only a single run in the first innings. Pope also struggled mightily in England's previous tour of India in 2020/21, with a highest score of only 34 in eight innings.

Yet, Pope mixed attack with defense perfectly against pace and spin to keep England in contention. Speaking to the broadcasters at stumps on Day 3, Root termed Pope's knock a masterclass of batting on the spinning conditions.

"The way he has played has been an absolute master class on how to score runs in this part of the world. When you are not used to playing here time and time again and only get the odd tour here and there, to be able to consistently make the right decision under pressure in big moments, big games was remarkable," said Root.

Root also felt Pope's innings reflected the England batters' ability to play the situation.

"One of the great things about Pope's innings was recognizing certain passages of play. He maneuvered the field exceptionally well, especially the period when it was reversing, he managed that really well. That sort of gets overlooked from this team. Being able to absorb pressure and knowing when to put it back on the opposition and his innings was a great example of how to do that in these conditions," added Root.

This was Pope's fifth Test century in 36 outings and his second in subcontinent conditions. The 26-year-old ensured the visitors erased a 190-run first innings deficit and finished the Day 3 at 316/6 with a lead of 126 runs.

"They've been so good for us over the last couple of years" - Joe Root on the England openers

Joe Root also praised the opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett for providing England the ideal start to their second innings.

While neither batter scored a half-century, they ensured the visitors ate into the massive deficit in the initial overs. After a valuable partnership of 55 in the first innings, the duo added 45 in under ten overs in England's second essay to relieve the pressure on the other batters.

"Our opening stand to get us off to that start when it can be very tricky with a couple of quick wickets. They've been so good for us over the last couple of years getting us off to brilliant starts. And then a couple of partnerships that followed, had to get through a tricky phase when it was reversing that a couple of us couldn't manage (smiles)," said Root.

While Crawley managed scores of 20 and 31, Duckett manipulated the field with his array of sweeps and reverse sweeps to compile 35 and 47 in his two innings. England also had a valuable contribution of 34 from wicket-keeper batter Ben Foakes, who added 112 for the sixth wicket with Pope.

