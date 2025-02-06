Adil Rashid dismisses a defensive KL Rahul for 2 (9) in 1st IND vs ENG 2025 ODI in Nagpur [Watch]

Team India wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul endured an off day with the bat during the first ODI against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday (February 6). However, it did not have a significant impact on the result as India won the game comfortably by four wickets to take an early lead in the three-match series.

England batted first in the contest after winning the toss and got all out for 248 runs in 47.4 overs. Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill laid the foundation for the hosts in the chase after two early wickets with a 94-run partnership for the third wicket.

The visitors found an opening in the 16th over after Jacob Bethell dismissed Iyer to bring his side back into the contest. The Indian team management then promoted Axar Patel ahead of KL Rahul and the move worked as the southpaw hit a fluent half-century.

However, Axar could not finish the job as he perished for 52 (47) in the 34th over, bringing KL Rahul to the crease. With just 24 runs needed for the win and Shubman Gill nearing a century, Rahul played watchfully for a while before chipping a delivery into the hands of Adil Rashid in the 36th over, resulting in a soft dismissal.

You can watch the dismissal in the video below:

Shubman Gill (87) also followed Rahul to the pavilion soon after, leaving his side at 235/6. Hardik Pandya (9*) and Ravindra Jadeja (12*) ensured there were no further hiccups, taking their side over the line in the 39th over.

"I was already told that I could be promoted" - Axar Patel after his half-century in 1st IND vs ENG 2025 ODI in Nagpur

Speaking after the conclusion of the first ODI, Axar Patel revealed that he was informed about being promoted in the batting order according to the match situation. He said:

"I was already told that I could be promoted in the order depending on the right-left combination. (On bowling) They played good shots at the top, credit to them. But we know that if we stick to our lines and lengths, we won't be easy to get away. We knew that the odd ball will hold up in the wicket and we just had to wait for them to make mistakes."

He added:

"Though, their spinners got more purchase. Maybe we should have varied the pace a bit more. The conversation between me and Gill were about staying positive. We were constantly discussing who will attack which bowler and had the plan to finish it off."

The two teams will square off in the second ODI of the series at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday (February 9).

