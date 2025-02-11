"After a long time, a player has consistently got chances at No. 4" - Sanjay Bangar on batter's place in India's playing XI for 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar has opined that Shreyas Iyer should be a certainty at No. 4 in the Men in Blue's playing XI for the 2025 Champions Trophy. He pointed out that a player has got an extended run at that position in India's ODI side after a long time.

The 2025 Champions Trophy will be played in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 onwards. Shreyas has been picked in India's provisional 15-member squad for the tournament.

On the Star Sports show 'Match Point', Bangar replied in the affirmative when asked whether Shreyas has cemented his place as India's No. 4 for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"There shouldn't be a question mark over that as it was extremely praiseworthy the way he batted in the entire World Cup, and because of that, after a long time, a player has consistently got chances at No. 4," he said.

The former India batting coach added that the Mumbaikar shouldn't be removed from that position.

"He has settled very well and is doing a good job for the team. So I feel he shouldn't be disturbed for any reason. The more matches he plays, the better he will become," Bangar observed.

Shreyas Iyer wasn't supposed to play the first ODI of the ongoing three-match series against England but was drafted into the XI when Virat Kohli was ruled out due to a swelling in his knee. He retained his place at the No. 4 position for the second ODI, with Yashasvi Jaiswal making way for Kohli.

"His ODI record is phenomenal" - Deep Dasgupta on Shreyas Iyer heading into 2025 Champions Trophy

Shreyas Iyer scored an attacking half-century in the first ODI against England. [P/C: Getty]

On a separate 'Match Point' show, Deep Dasgupta was asked whether Shreyas Iyer is a mainstay in India's playing XI for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"Absolutely, I know we haven't played a lot of ODIs of late, but his ODI record is phenomenal. There shouldn't be a question, to be fair. I guess because we don't play as many ODIs and they are being played after a while, we tend to forget what has happened," he responded.

The former India wicketkeeper-batter pointed out that Shreyas showed different facets of his game in the first two ODIs against England.

"He played different kinds of innings in the two ODIs. In the first ODI, it was a very T20-ish kind of an innings, a counterattacking innings, and this game (second ODI), it was a different one. Obviously yes, for me Shreyas Iyer is in the playing XI for sure," Dasgupta observed.

Shreyas Iyer smashed 59 runs off 36 deliveries in India's four-wicket win in the first ODI against England in Nagpur. He scored a more sedate 47-ball 44 as the Men in Blue registered a win with the same margin in the second game in Cuttack.

