Ajinkya Rahane picks biggest bowling threat for India ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has identified Chris Woakes as the biggest bowling threat for the visitors ahead of their opening match in the five-Test series against England. The much-anticipated clash is set to get underway on Friday, June 20, at Headingley, Leeds.

The hosts have already announced their playing XI, with Woakes, Brydon Carse, and Josh Tongue as their three frontline pacers. Speaking a day before the series opener, Rahane, in a video shared on his YouTube channel (@ajinkyarahane88) on Thursday, June 19, named Woakes as the main challenge for India’s batting line-up. The 37-year-old said:

“I think Chris Woakes, because he’s an experienced campaigner and has done really well overall. In English conditions, he knows the wicket and how to bowl with the Duke ball, and I feel Chris Woakes will be really tough for the Indian batters.”

The 36-year-old English pacer has played 57 Tests, claiming 181 wickets at an average of 28.24 and a strike rate of 55.9, including five five-wicket hauls. Against India, he has featured in nine matches, picking up 23 wickets at an average of 33.30 and a strike rate of 66.0.

Ajinkya Rahane names his three Indian players to watch out for in the 2025 England series

In the same video, Ajinkya Rahane also named Yashasvi Jaiswal as one of the players he is excited to watch in the England series. The Mumbai batter mentioned that Jaiswal has the game to succeed and said:

“Personally, I’m really looking forward to seeing Yashasvi Jaiswal do well because opening the batting in England is really important. He has the game for it — he can control one end and also go on the attack when needed. So I’m really looking forward to seeing Jaiswal perform in England.”

Additionally, Ajinkya Rahane also backed pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah to spearhead the bowling attack and play a key role in helping India win the series. He said:

“I also want to see Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah do well because, as senior campaigners, they have the responsibility to lead the attack and pick up wickets for the team. We all know Bumrah is an excellent bowler and a proven wicket-taker, but I’d like to see him take that extra responsibility and help the team get through challenging situations, because winning a Test series in England is always very special.”

Interestingly, India last won a Test series in England back in 2007, securing a 1–0 win in the three-match series under Rahul Dravid’s captaincy.

