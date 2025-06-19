Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Ben Duckett - comparing their stats after 19 Tests ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series

The first match of the five-Test series between India and England is set to get underway on Friday, June 20, at Headingley, Leeds. This much-anticipated clash will also mark the beginning of the 2025–27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both sides.

India will be without their senior trio, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having retired from Test cricket and Ravichandran Ashwin stepping away from international cricket entirely. Meanwhile, England are dealing with injury concerns in their pace attack, as Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Gus Atkinson will miss the series opener.

In the batting department, India will pin their hopes on young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has impressed in his 19-Test career so far. For England, Ben Duckett, fresh off a century against Zimbabwe, will aim to carry forward his rich vein of form.

As the two teams prepare for the opening Test, this article compares the performances of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ben Duckett after 19 Tests each.

Comparing the stats of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ben Duckett after 19 Tests

#1 Most runs

India’s current Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made his debut in 2023 against the West Indies and has since featured in 19 matches, amassing 1,798 runs.

Player Matches Innings Runs Yashasvi Jaiswal 19 36 1,798 Ben Duckett 19 36 1,435

In contrast, Ben Duckett made his Test debut for England in 2016 and has gone on to play 33 Tests, accumulating 2,410 runs at an average of 41.55, with 13 half-centuries and five centuries to his name. Interestingly, in his first 19 Tests, the English cricketer had scored 1,435 runs.

#2 Average and most 50-plus scores

23-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal has made impressive progress in his Test career so far, scoring at an average of 52.88 across 19 matches.

He has already registered 10 half-centuries and four centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 214 against England at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in 2024.

Player Matches Average Fifties Hundreds Highest score Yashasvi Jaiswal 19 52.88 10 4 214* Ben Duckett 19 42.21 7 3 182

On the other hand, after his first 19 Tests, Ben Duckett averaged 42.21, with seven fifties and three centuries to his name. His best during that period was a score of 182 against Ireland at Lord’s in 2023.

#3 Runs in a winning cause

India have won nine of the 19 Tests that Yashasvi Jaiswal has played so far. Across these matches, the opener has amassed 1,166 runs from 16 innings at an impressive average of 77.73, notching up five half-centuries and four centuries.

Player Matches Innings Runs Average Yashasvi Jaiswal 9 16 1,166 77.73 Ben Duckett 9 18 867 54.19

Similarly, England won nine of Ben Duckett’s first 19 Tests. In those games, the southpaw amassed 867 runs in 18 innings at an average of 54.19, with four fifties and two hundreds to his name.

#4 Away record

Another crucial factor that defines a cricketer’s stature is how they perform in overseas conditions. In his Test career to date, Yashasvi Jaiswal has featured in nine matches on foreign soil, where he has scored 707 runs from 17 innings at an average of 44.19, including three half-centuries and two hundreds.

Player Matches Innings Runs Average Yashasvi Jaiswal 9 17 707 44.19 Ben Duckett 13 25 932 38.83

In comparison, Ben Duckett played 13 away Tests out of his 19 appearances. In these matches, the 30-year-old accumulated 932 runs in 25 innings at an average of 38.83, including five half-centuries and two centuries.

