Ajinkya Rahane provides an update on Rohit Sharma's availability for the third Test

India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane revealed that star opener Rohit Sharma is eager to join the team ahead of the third Test. The 32-year-old also shared the team's excitement to welcome back Rohit into the side, given the wealth of experience that he would bring with him.

Rohit Sharma had suffered a hamstring injury in the IPL 2020 season and was thus rested from the limited-overs leg of India's tour of Australia. However, he could not recover in time to be available for selection in the first two Tests. The Indian team will surely be bolstered by his inclusion, as he has been fantastic at the top of the order in the longest format.

In the five Tests that he has opened for India, Rohit has scored 556 runs at a mind-blowing average of 92.66, with three centuries to his name. In the post-match presentation ceremony, Ajinkya Rahane spoke about his recent conversation with Rohit Sharma.

"Yes, we are excited about Rohit Sharma coming back into the Test team. He is actually eagerly waiting to come back and join the team. Spoke to him yesterday and he is really excited about it."

Ajinkya Rahane also gave an update on Umesh Yadav's injury

Umesh Yadav walked off the field during the second innings of the MCG Test

After already having lost Mohammed Shami in the first Test, the visitors suffered another blow when fast bowler Umesh Yadav pulled his calf muscle during the second innings of the Boxing Day Test. Although he played no further part in that Test, Ajinkya Rahane is hopeful that the pacer will recover in time before the next game.

"Umesh Yadav, I think, is recovering really well. I think management and medical staff will take a call because we have time for the third Test match," Ajinkya Rahane asserted.

Ajinkya Rahane received the Player of the Match award for his brilliant hundred that helped the visitors win the Boxing Day Test and level the series 1-1. This will surely be a morale-boosting win for Team India, especially after their debacle at Adelaide. They will look to build on this winning momentum and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.