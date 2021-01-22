Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy reminded me of Tiger Pataudi: Bishan Singh Bedi

Paying rich tributes to Ajinkya Rahane for leading India to a memorable series triumph Down Under, former India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi compared the Mumbaikar with former Team India captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Bedi said that Tiger Pataudi displayed selflessness and humility, qualities that he finds in Ajinkya Rahane as well. In a column for the Indian Express, Bedi, himself a former India captain, wrote in this regard:

“I am floored with the way Rahane conjured magic from broken bodies around him. The way he handled his meagre resources reminds me of Tiger Pataudi, who throughout his captaincy tenure was woefully short of a well-rounded unit, but his leadership alone gave Indian cricket fresh legs. It was Pataudi who defined an “Indianness” in our cricket. He infused in us a thrilling sense of being together in this ride.

Adding that Pataudi never flaunted his regal heritage, Bedi further wrote:

“He got into his groove fairly soon to leave a stamp of utter selflessness and humility — the soul of leadership. I find all these qualities in Rahane, and he is a seasoned campaigner unlike Patuadi, who had to find his way in the captaincy maze.”

Ajinkya Rahane hugs Ravichandran Ashwin after the SCG draw. Pic: Ajinkya Rahane/ Twitter

Thank you everyone for sending across all your good wishes 🙏

It’s your constant support and belief in the team that kept us motivated to bring the trophy back home🏆🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/koPpqcW1VW — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 20, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane was unperturbed, unruffled and least demonstrative: Bishan Singh Bedi

The 74-year-old Bishan Singh Bedi, who played 67 Tests and ten ODIs for India, hailed Ajinkya Rahane for the manner in which he handled his inexperienced bowling resources during the Australia tour.

Taking the case of veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Bedi explained:

“Ravichandran Ashwin is not easily satisfied with himself or even with the man at the helm. But it was heartening to see him at peace with himself and also the captain. You could see him all involved in the final Test even when he wasn’t in the playing XI. The obvious sign of a disgruntled dressing room are sulking faces of those carrying drinks.

Bedi continued in this regard:

“Even to a critical eye, it was pleasing to see a captain who was unperturbed, unruffled and least demonstrative. What sealed my vote for him was his gesture at the end of the Test. Watching him hand over the glittering Border-Gavaskar Trophy to T Natarajan, a rookie on his first away tour, would have had the cricketing Gods looking down at him with kind eyes. This, for me, was pure and simple leadership at its honest best.”

Chipping in on the split captaincy debate in the wake of Ajinkya Rahane’s success as the Team India captain Down Under, Bishan Bedi wrote:

“Providence has provided us with an instant option. Rahane can lead in Tests while Kohli and Rohit Sharma can share the duties in white-ball cricket.”

Apart from his inspiring captaincy, Ajinkya Rahane also showed the way with the bat. He struck a memorable hundred at the MCG as India recovered emphatically from the Adelaide debacle to seal a stunning series triumph.

Proud to be a part of this unit 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bZZupXEAfE — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 19, 2021

Virat Kohli has been named the Indian captain for the first two Tests against England in the upcoming home series starting February 5.