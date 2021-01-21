“Ajinkya Rahane’s gesture for Nathan Lyon spoke of respect, mindfulness and class” - Adam Gilchrist

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist hailed Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane’s gesture of commemorating Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon’s 100th Test by presenting the veteran bowler with a signed jersey.

At the post-match presentation, following India’s historic victory at the Gabba, Ajinkya Rahane handed over a signed jersey to Nathan Lyon before lifting the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian captain’s heart-warming gesture was hailed by fans and cricket experts.

Writing in a column for Mid-day, Adam Gilchrist wrote while praising Ajinkya Rahane's gesture:

At the end of the Test, when the captain Ajinkya Rahane was called to hold aloft the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he first gave a jersey to Nathan Lyon to commemorate the latter’s 100th Test. It was a gesture that spoke of respect, mindfulness and class.

The Australian legend also applauded Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy. According to Adam Gilchrist, the Indian captain backed his young guns and emphatically lifted the side after they seemed down and out. Gilchrist wrote in this regard:

“(Ajinkya) Rahane then almost forgot, in his trademark self-effacing way, to pick up the trophy. A leader who backed every youngster, took every setback in his stride and ensured that his side kept punching whether they were up or down—I have not enough words to praise the India captain.”

Captain Ajinkya Rahane: Turning cricketers into warriors

Taking over the leadership of the Indian team from Virat Kohli post the Adelaide disaster, Ajinkya Rahane set an example for the rest of the team to follow with a sublime century in the Boxing Day Test.

He also gave the youngsters in the team the freedom to express themselves with his understated captaincy, allowing the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill and, above all, Rishabh Pant, to bloom.

When India pulled off a record 328-run Day-5 chase at the Gabba to win the series, it was a vindication of the confidence Ajinkya Rahane had placed in his inexperienced team post the Adelaide debacle.