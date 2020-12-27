"Ajinkya Rahane showed what leadership is about" - Tom Moody

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody praised India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a brilliant hundred under immense pressure on day two of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The 55-year-old admired the way Rahane batted with determination and led by example. Ajinkya Rahane had walked out to bat when a well-set Shubman Gill was dismissed for 45.

Even before the 32-year-old could get his eye in, the visitors lost another important batsman in the form of Cheteshwar Pujara. At 64 for 3, the ghosts of the collapse at Adelaide looked set to haunt the Indian batting line-up.

However, Rahane dug deep and ensured India had a handy lead by the end of day. In a video posted on ESPNCricinfo, Tom Moody explained how crucial this innings was, especially with the kind of pressure Ajinkya Rahane was under coming into this game.

“For me, when he (Ajinkya Rahane) came in, the score was 61, I think. Soon after his arrival, another wicket fell. So India with 63/3 I think it was, with all the pressure that was build-up for this Test match... in the absence of Virat Kohli, one of the best players in the world and also the captain of this side, after his disastrous performance in Adelaide, you can’t imagine the pressure that he was under," Tom Moody said.

“But to me, did it look like it? It certainly didn’t. He looked composed, he looked in control, and he showed what leadership is about. Leadership is about actions, and his action was very much one of head down ‘I’m grinding this out. I’m going to show you discipline, some maturity some class along the way and allow my innings to unfold and blossom for you all to enjoy,'” he further added.

I just love watching players like Ajinkya Rahane and Kane Williamson: Tom Moody

Ajinkya Rahane

Coincidentally, even New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson scored a crucial hundred against Pakistan today, which was the 23rd of his Test career.

Tom Moody spoke about how subdued the celebrations of both Ajinkya Rahane and Williamson were after scoring their respective hundreds.

Moody was taken aback by the humility these players had, despite playing such brilliant knocks.

“To me the way he acknowledged his hundred was the most special part of that innings – so understated. A similar player across the Tasman Kane Williamson acknowledged the hundred against Pakistan, a very similar modest fashion. And I just love watching players like this... understated. Everyone knows they’ve climbed the Everest but they’re content nodding their heads and raising their bat,” Tom Moody asserted.

Team India will resume day three on 277 for 5, which has given them a lead of 82 runs. With the century stand of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja still unbeaten, the duo will look to add as many runs as possible to mount pressure on the hosts.