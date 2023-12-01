"Ajju was the vice-captain but isn't even part of the team now" - Aakash Chopra on Ajinkya Rahane's absence from India's squad for South Africa Tests

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that India's squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa has seen significant changes, with both Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara being ignored.

Rahane aggregated 135 runs in his two innings in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia but endured twin failures in the subsequent series against the West Indies. Pujara didn't make a substantial contribution in either innings of the WTC final and wasn't picked for the West Indies tour.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Rahane has been dropped after being deputy to Rohit Sharma in the two Tests against the Windies. He elaborated (0:20):

"There have been big changes in Test cricket. The stories have changed because both Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara are not there. Ajju was the vice-captain but isn't even part of the team now. Things are changing fast."

The former India opener picked the visitors' potential top five for the South Africa Tests. He said (4:40):

"Rohit Sharma is the captain. Shubman Gill is not an opener, he is a No. 3 batter. So Gill will come at No. 3 and Yashasvi (Jaiswal) will open. Virat Kohli comes at No. 4. You will see either Shreyas Iyer or KL Rahul at No. 5."

Chopra added that the Indian team management will have to choose between Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul if they play Shreyas Iyer at No. 5. He stated:

"There are only two keepers - Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul. So either of them can play as the keeper. So if Shreyas Iyer plays at No. 5, you might see one of them playing as the keeper."

Rahul has never kept for India in Test cricket. However, his impressive performances behind the wickets in the recently concluded World Cup might have tempted the selectors to try him in that role in the longest format as well.

"Only two spinners have been selected" - Aakash Chopra on India's bowling lineup

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will potentially compete for the lone spinner's spot in the playing XI. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra reckons a spin-heavy attack hasn't been picked keeping the South African conditions in mind. He said (5:10):

"Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) and (Ravichandran) Ashwin - only two spinners have been selected. The matches are in South Africa, you will never play three spinners, so they haven't been selected as well."

The reputed commentator observed that six seamers have been picked for the two Tests. He stated:

"You have Shardul (Thakur), (Mohammed) Siraj and Mukesh (Kumar). (Mohammed) Shami is undergoing treatment right now - there is a star after his name. Jasprit Bumrah is the vice-captain of this team and Prasidh Krishna is there."

Mohammed Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment. The veteran seamer's availability for the Test series is subject to fitness.

