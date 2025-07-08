"Akash Deep should have been awarded Player of the Match"- Indian legend’s huge statement on pacer’s 10-wicket haul in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has stated that pacer Akash Deep deserved to win the Player of the Match award in the Edgbaston Test. Ashwin said that while Shubman Gill played very well, Akash Deep's performance with the ball also allowed Mohammed Siraj to take six wickets in the first innings.

Shubman Gill was named the Player of the Match for his exceptional batting performances in both innings. He scored 269 in the first innings and 161 in the second, setting the record for the most runs by an Indian in a single Test match (430).

The Bengal pacer took a match haul of 10/187, which played a pivotal role in the tourists squaring the series 1-1. Ashwin said on his YouTube channel "Ash ki Baat":

"This might be a big statement to make, but Akash Deep should have been awarded the Player of the match. Shubman Gill batted beautifully, no amount of praise would be enough. Gill has created history, records are there to be made and he's re-written it, no doubt about it."

"But all said and done, Akash Deep's six-fer in the second innings and his four wickets in the first innings. Because of those four wickets, Siraj was able to get the six wickets in the first innings. Akash Deep was delivering the ball from different angles with the same wrist position. I don't have a problem with the man of the match. I don't buy the theory about heroes. In an IPL match, there are super fours, super sixes, super 12s, fastest delivery you give all these awards. You can give them in Tests as well, bowler of the match and batsman of the match."

The pacer was brought into the side after India decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test match. Later, he dedicated his performance to his sister, who had been diagnosed with cancer.

Ravichandran Ashwin lauds Akash Deep's false shot percentage, awaits his performance in helpful conditions at Lord's

Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praise on pacer Akash Deep for the high percentage of false shots he induced from English batters. The 38-year-old said he was eager to see how he and Jasprit Bumrah would bowl if there is help on offer on the Lord's surface. He said:

"Arshdeep Singh performs in the IPL, swings the ball in white-ball cricket but bear in mind that Akash Deep's performances in first-class cricket. Look at his impact at Edgbaston. His impact is such that he has been able to generate a false shot percentage of 22.8%. He is defeating one in every five balls. In a sample size of 10 balls, he is creating two false shots. That is a lot."

"In a 40-over span, he has obviously gone a higher economy rate, England have tried to take him on. England, all-in-all, are stuck. For the next Test match they will want some life in the pitch. When they have life in the pitch, I want to see them play Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah on how they are going to bat. This is serious, serious problems for England. This Test series is wide and open and I won't be surprised if India go on to dominate the series from here on."

