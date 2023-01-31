Alex Hales to opt out of England's tour of Bangladesh for playing PSL 2023 to earn bigger paycheck - Reports

England's swashbuckling opener Alex Hales could miss the side's forthcoming tour of Bangladesh to play for Islamabad United in this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023).

The England team are set to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Bangladesh in March. The series clashes with the latest edition of the PSL, which is going to be played from February 13 to March 19.

According to a report from the Telegraph, Hales won't take part in the white-ball series against Bangladesh to honor his franchise-cricket commitment. The right-handed batter was roped in by the Islamabad-based franchise at the PSL draft in December last year in the platinum category.

The dynamic batter is expected to pocket around $180,000 (₹1,47,43,440) for his PSL stint. Hales doesn't hold a national contract and earns match fees for his appearances in international cricket for England.

However, Alex Hales is likely to earn more by playing in the franchise-based T20 league in Pakistan when compared to the money he would have made by playing white-ball matches in Bangladesh.

Alex Hales was one of England's top performers at T20 World Cup 2022

Alex Hales returned to the England side for the first time since 2019 when he was added to the squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

The 34-year-old contributed significantly to the success of the England team at the showpiece event. With 212 runs from six outings, Hales was the second-highest run-getter for the side in the competition.

He hit two stunning half-centuries and finished with an impressive average of 42.40 along with a strike rate of 147.22.

Hales was one of the key architects in the Jos Buttler-led side's thumping ten-wicket victory over India in the crucial semi-final. His unconquered knock of 86 off just 47 balls helped his team secure a comfortable win to advance to the final.

England completed a stunning five-wicket win against Pakistan in the all-important summit clash to win the championship.

