"All of us were thinking that we would miss Rohit a lot" - Aakash Chopra lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul's partnership in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul for stitching together an 'incredible' opening partnership in the first Test against England. He noted that the duo's efforts ensured that India didn't feel the absence of the retired Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Ad

Jaiswal and Rahul added 91 runs for the first wicket after Ben Stokes asked India to bat first in Leeds on Friday, June 20. The visitors ended Day 1 at 359/3, with Shubman Gill (127*) and Rishabh Pant (65*) at the crease.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener praised Jaiswal and Rahul for giving the visitors a solid start in Rohit and Kohli's absence.

"The headline should be the incredible opening start. KL Rahul was once again there with Yashasvi Jaiswal, and all of us were thinking that we would miss Rohit a lot. Rohit and Kohli, it felt a little odd as we were playing the first match, after so many years, where neither of them was there, but let's be very honest, you didn't miss them when the match started," he said (0:55).

Ad

Trending

Ad

Chopra pointed out that while Jaiswal played a responsible knock, Rahul was his usual self.

"Rahul was leaving deliveries outside the off-stump. Yashasvi zimmedaar (responsible) Jaiswal, I wish to keep a name like that for him, because he was playing cautiously this time, and Rahul, of course, plays like that only, although he adopted a slightly aggressive approach. The opening partnership decided that, unless you bottle it up completely, you will be in a good space," he observed.

Ad

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 101 runs off 159 balls with the help of 16 fours and a six. KL Rahul's 78-ball 42 was studded with eight fours.

"Some people might ask how he was played" - Aakash Chopra on Sai Sudharsan's failure in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Sai Sudharsan was dismissed for a duck in India's first innings of the Leeds Test. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that some people might question Sai Sudharsan's selection after his failure.

Ad

"Rahul got out at the stroke of Lunch, and Sai Sudharsan also got out right after him. The way Sai Sudharsan got out, you feel it wasn't that good, as he played only four balls, and some people might ask how he was played, as he hadn't scored runs and his first-class average wasn't even 40," he said (2:00).

Ad

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that an initial failure doesn't mean the youngster cannot have a glorious Test career.

"You need to take some gut calls as a selector, captain, and coach. So that call has been taken with Sai Sudharsan, and let's not judge the book by its cover. Of course, it's not a good start, but starting badly is no guarantee that the story won't be good, because there is a list of people who had a splendid Test career after not scoring runs in the first game. Getting out like that, it's not a great thing, but it happens," Chopra elaborated.

Sai Sudharsan was picked ahead of Abhimanyu Easwaran for the No. 3 position. The left-handed batter was slightly unfortunate to be caught behind down the leg side off Ben Stokes' bowling for a four-ball duck.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news