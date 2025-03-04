Ambati Rayudu picks India playing 11 vs AUS for 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal; leaves out Varun Chakravarthy 

In-form mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy hasn't found a place in former cricketer Ambati Rayudu's preferred Indian XI for the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia. The crucial knockout match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4.

Playing in just his second ODI, Chakravarthy bagged his maiden five-wicket haul in the format in the last group match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday. He registered stunning bowling figures of 10-0-42-5 in India's 44-run win over New Zealand.

Rayudu opined that right-arm pacer Harshit Rana could replace Chakravarthy in the Men in Blue's lineup. Explaining the reason behind it, here's what he said on Star Sports:

"I feel there might be a change. There might be Harshit Rana getting a look in because the pitch might be rolled in, and it might be hard. And also, if you bowl first, you need an extra seamer because we have seen the ball moving around a little bit."

Rana was part of India's playing XI for the first two group matches of the 2025 Champions Trophy. He claimed three wickets against Bangladesh and bagged one scalp against Pakistan. He was rested for the clash with New Zealand.

Rayudu's preferred India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, and Kuldeep Yadav.

"I don't think Australia have seen much of him" - Ravi Shastri wants India to persist with Varun Chakravarthy for 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes India should stick with Varun Chakravarthy in the all-important 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal. He pointed out that the Australian side don't have much experience against the crafty spinner.

He emphasized that Chakravarthy increases India's chances of taking wickets in the middle overs. Speaking after India's group match against New Zealand, the cricketer-turned-commentator said (via India Today):

"Varun has put his hand up and delivered. He has put himself in contention for a spot in the XI in the semifinal. It's the right balance for this surface. You still have all the bases covered with the way Hardik is bowling. You have to see who gives you wickets in those middle overs. Varun Chakravarthy becomes crucial. I don't think Australia have seen much of him. And he is a good man to pick, as he was today."

Varun Chakravarthy has been in stellar form since making a return to the Indian team in October 2024. He has picked up 31 wickets from just 12 T20Is and six wickets across two ODIs.

