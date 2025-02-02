Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attend IND vs ENG 5th T20I in Mumbai [In Pic] 

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan were in attendance for the fifth T20I between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. The father-son duo were seen in the corporate box, with Abhishek sporting India’s T20I jersey, while Amitabh wore a white hoodie.

They were treated by an exceptional batting display from Team India, particularly, Abhishek Sharma, who smashed his second T20I ton. The left-handed batter smashed 135 runs off 54 balls, hitting 13 sixes and seven boundaries.

Notably, the two B-Town superstars are huge cricket fans and are often witnessed at the venue watching Team India play.

On the sports front, Abhishek Bachchan is a team owner in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). He owns the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Chennaiyin FC, respectively. As far as acting is concerned, he will be next seen in Housefull 5 later this year. The 48-year-old has worked in more than 50 Bollywood movies.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). He was last seen playing the role of Ashwathama in Kalki 2898 AD in 2024. The 82-year-old has featured in over 100 Hindi films.

When Amitabh Bachchan was awestruck by MS Dhoni

Amitabh Bachchan, in a 2017 social media post, shared an incident when he was awestruck by former India captain MS Dhoni on the sets of his 2003 movie Baghban.

He wrote (via NDTV):

"The memory goes on for years and years. Right down to present times and Sachin and M.S. Dhoni and all the younger players that exhibit such tremendous energy and skills on the pitch. Dhoni walking on to the set of 'Baghban' while I was shooting and all of us in absolute awe of the man.”

As far as the match is concerned, India were 238/7 after 18.2 overs. The Men in Blue have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match T20I series.

Follow the IND vs ENG 5th T20I live score and updates here.

