"Andar ka Bihar London mein nikal gaya" - Ishan Kishan has fun on the streets with friend during 2025 County Championship [Watch]

Indian keeper-batter Ishan Kishan was recently seen enjoying with a friend in London amid the ongoing 2025 County Championship. The 26-year-old shared a video of himself dancing to a Bhojpuri song in an auto rickshaw.

Kishan is plying his trade for Nottinghamshire in County Championship Division One. The southpaw looked in fine form during his debut outing against Yorkshire, playing an 87-run knock off 98 balls in the first innings.

The stumper was spotted unwinding on the London streets ahead of Nottinghamshire's upcoming fixture. Sharing the video of the dance, Kishan wrote on his Instagram story:

"Andar ka Bihar London mein nikal gaya." (The Bihar within me came out in London)

Nottinghamshire's clash with Yorkshire ended in a draw. Ishan Kishan will be seen in action next in the side's encounter against Somerset. The match will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, from June 29 to July 2.

Kishan's last appearance for Team India came in November 2023, during the Men in Blue's home T20I series against Australia. He was named in India's Test squad for the two-match Test series in South Africa later that year, but opted out of the tour midway, citing personal reasons.

Ishan Kishan's IPL 2025 campaign was a mixed bag

Ishan Kishan's seven-year stint with Mumbai Indians (MI) ended as he was released by the five-time champions ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The swashbuckling batter was in great demand at the event.

He was ultimately roped in by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at ₹11.25 crore. The left-handed batter kicked off the tournament with a splendid century in the team's opening encounter.

Kishan scored 106* from 47 deliveries in SRH's 44-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. However, he failed to perform consistently for his team.

He finished with 354 runs across 13 innings at an average of 35.40 and a strike rate of 152.58. The Pat Cummins-led SRH endured a disappointing campaign.

The IPL 2024 runners-up failed to qualify for the playoffs this time. The Hyderabad-based side finished sixth in the points table after the league stage.

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

