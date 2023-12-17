Ishan Kishan ruled out of Test series against South Africa, KS Bharat named replacement

Team India have undergone another change in their squad ahead of the two-Test series in South Africa as Ishan Kishan has been withdrawn due to personal reasons, with KS Bharat named as a replacement. The 30-year-old will join the squad and keep wickets as Team India target their first away series victory over South Africa.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the announcement on Sunday, issuing the below statement:

"Mr Ishan Kishan has requested the BCCI to be released from the upcoming Test series against South Africa citing personal reasons. The wicket-keeper has subsequently been withdrawn from the Test squad. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Mr KS Bharat as a replacement."

Kishan made his Test debut during the tour of the West Indies earlier this year, making 78 runs in two Tests, including a best of 52*.

The youngster's glovework was also decent in the tough pitches of the Caribbean. Kishan's news getting ruled out comes after Mohammed Shami suffered the same fate due to fitness issues.

KS Bharat's struggles in Test cricket with the bat

KS Bharat made his first appearance in Test cricket earlier this year against Australia on home soil.

While the 30-year-old was more than promising behind the stumps, he failed to make a difference with the bat. In five matches, the Andhra Pradesh keeper-batter managed just 129 runs, with a best score of 44.

Team India also placed faith in him by including him for the World Test Championship final against Australia this year, but he scored only 28 runs across two innings.

The series against the Proteas could be the right-handed batter's final chance for a while to make an impact in Test cricket, given Rishabh Pant is likely to return to the Test side after IPL 2024.

Should Pant be fit, he will be selectors' unanimous choice to play in the Test team.