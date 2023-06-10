"Anything around 350 and India can chase it down"- Harbhajan Singh ahead of Day 4 of WTC final

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that if India can restrict Australia to a lead of around 350 runs, they have a great chance of chasing down the target and winning the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Australia are currently 296 runs ahead after end of play on Day 3, but the Indians have already picked 4 wickets. Harbhajan shed light on the importance of the bowlers having a good first session so that India can bundle out Australia as soon as possible.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Harbhajan Singh had to say about India's chances ahead of Day 4:

"India have managed to pick 4 wickets so far, but the first session is going to be really crucial. If India can come in the morning and pick up 2-3 wickets, the game will open up. Anything around 350 and India can chase it down."

Indian batters have to ensure they don't repeat their mistakes: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh feels India's batting has to fire in the second innings and that they need to avoid the misjudgements that they made in the first innings. He also shed light on how batting becomes easier at The Oval pitch once the ball gets older.

He is hopeful that the Indian top order will be able to blunt the new ball and then make the most of batting-friendly conditions. On this, Harbhajan stated:

"For the batters, they have to ensure that they don't repeat their mistakes from the first innings. If Rohit, Gill, Pujara see off the new ball, batting gets easier despite the variable bounce being a factor."

Marnus Labuschagne is unbeaten on 41 and Cameron Green has also looked good in his short stay at the crease.

However, its a new day and the Indian bowlers will be hopeful that they knock the Aussies over early.

