"Apart from Ravichandran Ashwin, the remaining bowlers were quite ordinary" - Danish Kaneria on 4th IND vs AUS Test

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes that Indian bowlers weren't up to the mark in the first innings of the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he mentioned that apart from veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, no other bowler was able to impress. Kaneria pointed out that pacers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav were very wayward, allowing the Australian batters to accumulate easy runs.

The 42-year-old suggested that the hosts erred tactically by not picking left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Danish Kaneria claimed that the bowler would have proven successful on the Ahmedabad pitch.

"I was not happy with how Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav bowled," Kaneria explained. "Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, too, could only take a wicket each. Rohit Sharma was forced to bowl Shreyas Iyer.

"India missed a trick here. They had the option of going with Kuldeep Yadav, as they knew that this was a different type of wicket. Apart from Ashwin, the remaining bowlers were quite ordinary."

Ravichandran Ashwin was India's workhorse in the first innings. He bowled 47.2 overs and finished with a brilliant six-wicket haul.

Praising the senior bowler for his exploits, Danish Kaneria stated that Ashwin showed that he was still capable of delivering a marathon spell, adding:

"We all must praise Ravichandran Ashwin for blowing a marathon spell. It is never easy to do this, considering age and fitness level. However, that guy proved that he still has it in him. He bowled almost 50 overs, which is a big thing. He had a fantastic economy rate and had 15 maidens. It shows his class and determination. His shoulders still have the energy to bowl so many overs."

Although Ashwin bagged six wickets, the Aussie batters made the most of the batting-friendly conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The visitors posted a mammoth 480-run total thanks to Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green's (114) heroics.

"Don't think he is that good a player who can score a century in Tests" - Danish Kaneria on Cameron Green's 114-run knock against India

Danish Kaneria further stated that Rohit Sharma and Co. shouldn't have allowed a player like Cameron Green to score a century against them in the longest format.

He reckoned that the youngster wouldn't have managed to cross the three-figure mark had the Indian bowlers done a better job with the ball. The former cricketer added:

"Cameron Green scored 114 runs in this match. Yes, he is a decent player. But I don't think he is that good a player who can score a century in Tests. If Ashwin had had enough support from the rest of the bowlers, Green wouldn't have scored as many runs.'

Cameron Green stitched together an inspired 208-run stand with Usman Khawaja for the fifth wicket to take his team to a commanding position. To make matters worse for the home team, Australia's lower order also scored crucial runs, with Todd Murphy and Nathan Lyon mustering 41 and 34 runs, respectively.

