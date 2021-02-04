"As ever, all eyes are on Virat Kohli"- Kevin Pietersen

For former England captain Kevin Pietersen, becoming a parent for the first time was a watershed moment in his own career. That's why he believes that the eyes of the world will be on new father Virat Kohli, who makes his return to Test match action.

Kohli will, once again, lead Team India when they take on England in the first match at Chennai. The 32-year-old superstar took a leave of absence from the final three Test matches of his side's incredible recent series victory over Australia to be present for the birth of his daughter.

Blessed with a new arrival last month, Kohli takes his place as a part of a formidable Indian top order against Joe Root's men.

In his blog post, Kevin Pietersen wrote about Kohli's return to cricket after a significant milestone in his personal life:

"The big talking point throughout this series is going to be Virat Kohli coming back into the side as captain. People have wondered about him returning as skipper, considering that he now has the added responsibility of being a dad. I know from experience that becoming a father can be a difficult moment in your career. Previously, you are able simply to focus on batting and captaincy, whereas there is now a fair amount more going on in your life."

Nevertheless, Pietersen has backed Kohli to continue to thrive as the captain of his country:

"Ajinkya Rahane was outstanding when he stood in as captain in Australia, too – he was so calm, patient and decisive. But Kohli will want to be captain, and to lead from the front. He’s a superstar, unbelievable, and – with a point to prove, after his side won a big series without him – he will want to go big," wrote Kevin Pietersen.

Not selecting Jonny Bairstow a mistake: Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen played one of England's most memorable innings on Indian soil back in 2012.

The England selectors have chosen to rest experienced top order batsman Johnny Bairstow for the first Test of the series, something Kevin Pietersen feels is a huge error given Bairstow's ability to play spin bowling.

"I understand that players need to rest, but Jonny Bairstow is someone you simply have to include for a Test series in India. One of the keys to winning a series over there is scoring big runs, so not going in with one of your best players of spin is a massive mistake. There will be other chances for him to rest – this is a series when England need him... It’s not just that he’s a good player of spin, but that he is accustomed to Indian conditions," Pietersen stated.

Kevin Pietersen also feels that Bairstow's IPL experience might have proved invaluable for England's chances of getting off to a good start in the series. He continued:

"Bairstow has played in the IPL and he is much-loved there because of his performances for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Yes, he’s a good player of spin, but he will love India, he will feel at home in India, and that would have been a crucial ingredient for a top three that is otherwise lacking that experience."

Things could have been far worse for England as Bairstow was due to miss the first two Test matches of the tour before a late change of plans. He will now be available for three matches of the four-Test series.

Kevin Pietersen was a big part of the last English side to win a Test series on Indian soil, their first Test series success over India in 27 years, in 2012. Scoring a sensational 186 to help England win the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium, Pietersen put on a masterclass in how to bat in Indian conditions.

Thus, the 40-year-old definitely qualifies to share his opinion on England's team selection for their current visit.

Hey @englandcricket, print this and give it to Sibley & Crawley.

They can call me to discuss it at length if they want...!

👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/qBmArq211s — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 23, 2021

We are now just hours way from the start of a crucial series for both Team India and their visitors from England. A place in the final of the World Test Championship is on the line for both sides.