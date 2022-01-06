[Watch] Usman Khawaja's wife and daughter celebrate his Ashes ton from the stands

Joy erupted in the Khawaja family as Usman Khawaja whipped away a delivery from England spinner Jack Leach and ran three to reach his 9th Test century in Sydney on Thursday. It was a fairytale comeback for the left-hander, who was out of the side for over two years.

As he reached the three-figure mark while also bailing Australia out of trouble on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test, the Islamabad-born looked like a kid whose happiness knew no bounds.

Scoring a century at the very venue he made his Test debut in 2011, with his wife and young daughter watching on, surely made the hundred all the more special for the talented batter.

Rachel Khawaja looked extremely proud of her husband's achievement and cheered Usman from the stands along with their daughter.

Usman Khawaja's heroics at the Sydney Cricket Ground

Khawaja walked in with Australia in a bit of trouble at 117/3 after opting to bat on a rain-hit opening day on Wednesday.

He then proceeded to join forces with vice-captain Steven Smith (67), the pair adding 115 to put the side in control. The hosts lost Smith and Cameron Green in quick succession on Thursday before Khawaja put on 43 with Alex Carey for the sixth wicket and 46 for the next with skipper Pat Cummins to put Australia on top.

Khawaja was batting alongside Mitchell Starc at the time of publishing the article, having taken the side past the 350-run mark. Khawaja was unbeaten on 132 from 244 balls with 12 boundaries.

