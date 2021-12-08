[Watch] Josh Hazlewood takes brilliant diving catch as Cameron Green gets his maiden Test wicket

Josh Hazlewood's diving catch ended Ollie Pope's gritty knock for England on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test. It also gave Cameron Green his maiden Test wicket for the baggy greens.

Pope was batting on 35 when Green banged in a short delivery. The English batsman top-edged the ball behind square leg. Hazlewood ran a distance to his left from fine leg and dived at full stretch to hold on to the catch.

The wicket came shortly after Mitchell Starc ended a crucial partnership between Pope and Jos Buttler by removing the latter.

Green was mobbed by his team-mates as they celebrated his first ever Test wicket in his fifth match for Australia.

Ashes 2021-22: Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins run through England top order

After England won the toss and opted to bat, it was Australia who got off to a dream start. Mitchell Starc castled Rory Burns with the first delivery of the much anticipated Ashes series Down Under.

It was a sign of things to come as Australia's pacers ran riot. Josh Hazlewood got rid of Dawid Malan in the fourth over and claimed Joe Root in the next.

Ben Stokes looked to fend the hosts off. However, his stay was cut short by Pat Cummins' first wicket as Australia's Test captain.

Ollie Pope and Haseeb Hameed then put on 31 runs before Cummins got the latter to edge one to Steve Smith in the slips.

Buttler launched a counter-attack as soon as he came out to bat. He hit five boundaries during his 58-ball innings, and scored 39 runs in the process. He was eventually removed by Starc, which ended the 52-run stand between Buttler and Pope.

After Pope fell to Green, Cummins helped clean up the tail, getting Ollie Robinson to edge one behind to debutant Alex Carey. Cummins also got Mark Wood to snag the ball with a short delivery which was caught by Marcus Harris at forward short leg.

Pat Cummins went on to grab a five-wicket haul in his first innings as Test captain to bowl England out for 147 in 50.1 overs.

