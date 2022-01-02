"Don’t think you just throw it to Mitchell Swepson" - Adam Gilchrist answers Australia's selection questions for 4th Ashes 2021 Test

Former wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist has opined on Australia's selection issues ahead of the fourth Ashes 2021 Test, which begins Wednesday in Sydney.

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) is considered among the best pitches for spin in Australia. Every summer, there's a demand to play two spinners at the venue, which the hosts rarely do. This time the second spinner is Mitchell Swepson, who is coming off a brilliant domestic season where he netted 32 wickets in five games.

Gilchrist feels Australia shouldn't pick Swepson unless the SCG presents a rank-turner. He said the hosts would be better off holding onto the temptation of playing Swepson and Nathan Lyon together until Australia tours Pakistan in March.

Speaking on Fox Cricket, Gilchrist said:

"You would need the right conditions to pick Swepson and he will have a role to play come March if that tour does go ahead. I understand that. But I don’t think you just throw it to him unless it is a Sydney turner where the best way to win this Test is with two spinners.”

The last Test at the SCG was India's famous draw in January 2021. Ajinkya Rahane played both Ravichandran Ashwin (2-169) and Ravindra Jadeja (4-62) in that match, while Australia stuck with Lyon (2-201) and the part-time leg-spin of Marnus Labuschagne (0-20).

Nathan Lyon says the narrative that the SCG is a spinning wicket hasn't been accurate the last five years but knows that Mitch Swepson, who he believes has been Queensland's best player in the Shield in recent seasons, is up to the task.

Swepson, if he plays, will have to replace Scott Boland, who picked up a sensational six-wicket haul on debut in the last match in Melbourne. Young all-rounder Cameron Green, who has been impressive with the ball so far, will then have to take up more onus with the new ball, at least for the first two days at the SCG.

I will go with Scott Boland if Josh Hazlewood isn't fit: Adam Gilchrist

We caught up with the man of the moment @sboland24 shortly after his instantly iconic performance at the 'G!

Gilchrist, however, prefers Boland over Swepson. He feels that the pitch will have "nice coverage of grass" which will aid pacers. Gilchrist argued that if senior pacer Josh Hazlewood, whose match-fitness is still uncertain, isn't available then Boland should get a chance to expose the English "wounds he opened up".

Gilchrist added:

“A lot depends on the fitness of Josh Hazlewood so we have got to wait and see how he is monitored and if they are prepared to roll him out again. If he is full fit he will be desperately keen to play. So if he is fit I just see him coming in at Boland’s expense. If he is not fit I would probably go with Boland particularly because the pitch looks like it is going to have a nice coverage of grass. I don’t think it is going to be a Sydney dust bowl by any stretch. I think the impact that Boland had and the wounds he has opened up for England will be greater than that which was created in Adelaide by Richardson.”

The SCG Test will begin at 5:00 AM IST on January 5.

