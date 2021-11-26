Pat Cummins set to be named Australia's new Test captain

Fast bowler Pat Cummins is all set to be named as Team Australia's new Test captain ahead of the Ashes. The decision comes in light of Tim Paine's resignation after he was found guilty of sending explicit messages to a female co-worker.

Cummins will be Australia's 47th men’s Test captain and the first pacer to lead the nation in over 60 years.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Pat Cummins and Steve Smith were recently informed of their appointments as captain and vice-captain of the side. They are rumored to be the only two players interviewed for the vacant captaincy post.

Cummins and Smith were interviewed by a five-member panel that did not include head coach Justin Langer. As a result, Smith returns to a leadership role at an international level after the relaxation on his ban following the sandpaper scandal.

Pat Cummins is yet to lead a side in red ball cricket with a stint as New South Wales' captain in domestic one-day cricket being his only credible leadership experience. The pacer led his side into the finals of the Marsh Cup.

Cummins was appointed as one of the Australian Test team's two vice-captains in 2019 along with Travis Head before becoming the sole deputy in 2020.

New era beckons for Australia after Paine takes indefinite break from all cricket

Tim Paine was initially available for selection following his resignation as captain. But the added pressure and speculation about his spot in the playing XI meant that Paine has now taken a leave of absence from all forms of cricket.

Paine's manager has reasoned that the break would be to tend to the player's mental health. The repercussions of the incident involving Paine and a female co-worker have reportedly put a toll on Paine and his wife Bonnie. Cricket Tasmania released a statement which read:

"Following discussions over the last 24 hours, Tim Paine has advised Cricket Tasmania that he will be taking a leave of absence from all forms of cricket for the foreseeable future."

The wicket-keeper was returning to full fitness following neck surgery. Pain was primed to don the gloves for Australia in the first Test of The Ashes after receiving overwhelming support from his teammates.

It remains to be seen who Australia will pick as their wicket-keeper for the first Ashes Test which begins on December 8 (Wednesday) in Brisbane.

